Man walks into Macon pharmacy, cusses out clerks and then pees on side of building

A man on a bicycle stopped by Powell’s Pharmacy on Bloomfield Road in southwest Macon on Tuesday. He asked to use the restroom. Someone told him the bathrooms were “for paying customers only,” a Bibb County sheriff’s report of the episode noted. That’s when the man, 31, started cussing. He was then said to have stepped outside, where he urinated on the side of the building. “The subject then got on his bike and left, heading toward Eisenhower Parkway,” the report went on. A sheriff’s deputy caught up with the fellow at a Taco Bell near Eisenhower. He wasn't using the restroom there, but he was jailed on a probation-violation warrant and banned from the pharmacy.
On Christmas, two men and a woman were panhandling at a popular spot for the practice along Hardeman Avenue at the Interstate 75 on- and off-ramps. A Bibb sheriff’s deputy warned the three, who were posted at various stoplights, and two of them moseyed off. But one of the men, a 47-year-old, hung around. When the deputy rode by 20 minutes later, the guy was holding a cardboard sign and walking up to cars. The deputy wailed his patrol car’s siren but the guy paid no mind. The deputy arrested him for soliciting and took him to jail. When they got to the county lockup, the man reportedly said that when he gets out he would march right back to the roadside and go on begging.
Dispatches: A man who lives at Windy Hill Manor Apartments on Log Cabin Drive in west Macon called the cops in late November to report a burglary. Someone had busted in and stolen food from his freezer and, from a kitchen counter, taken a bottle of Hennessy cognac. On a wall in his bedroom, the culprit or culprits had for some reason sketched a drawing of a penis. . . . A Lake Valley Road resident in Macon told the cops that someone stole his “really expensive guitar” in mid-December, a sheriff’s report said. The guitar, said to be worth $4,500, is a pink 1962 Fender Stratocaster. . . . A bearded man reportedly went into the Family Dollar store at 2529 Houston Ave. in south Macon three days before Christmas and made off with 27 bottles of Febreze that he stuffed in his pants.
Listen to Joe Kovac Jr.’s “Cop Shop Podcast” every Wednesday at macon.com. Note to midstate law enforcement agencies: Email reports of unusual situations your officers encounter to Telegraph reporter and Cop Shop columnist Joe Kovac Jr. at jkovac@macon.com.
Comments