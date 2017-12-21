Macon woman tells cops she punched another woman because she ‘talks too much’

A 25-year-old woman was in her bedroom about 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 9 when, as she later told the police, another woman, 20, “started arguing with her.” When the police arrived there just east of Hillcrest Avenue not far from Freedom Park, the older woman said the younger one had socked her in the face with her fists “several times.” A Bibb County sheriff’s report of the clash goes on to note that the younger woman admitted as much. The younger woman explained that the other woman “talks too much” and that she punched her because “she could not control herself.” Another woman at the house, 78, said the younger woman attacks the 25-year-old “all the time and fights her like a man.” The 20-year-old was cited for battery.
A 52-year-old man said that one night in early November someone snatched his cellphone and took off running. The theft happened about 1 a.m. Nov. 4 near the Reliance Food Mart at the intersection of Napier Avenue and Mumford Road in Macon. The man chased the thief — who had on red shoes, blue-jean shorts and a red shirt — a block or so to a house on Del Park Avenue. Some Bibb County sheriff’s deputies, according to an incident report, later arrived and surrounded the house. A woman inside eventually emerged. A deputy told her why they were there. The woman, according to the report, then told all the people in the house, three men and three women, to come to the front door. None of them appeared to be the culprit, but soon another person, a 17-year-old boy, appeared from inside and the theft victim saw him and yelled, “That’s him!” The teen said he had been asleep and knew nothing about a stolen phone. But in the teen’s bedroom on the floor, a sheriff’s deputy saw red shoes, a red shirt and jean shorts. “They were all warm to the touch, as if they were just removed from his body,” the sheriff’s report said. Someone in the house handed over a cellphone, which the victim identified as his. The teen was jailed on a robbery-by-snatching charge.
Dispatches: A man suspected of trafficking more than 300 pounds of marijuana was arrested Nov. 30 after a 100-mph car chase that began near Sinkhole Road west of Douglas. The man, 61, who had been wanted since July, was said to have disguised himself that day. According to a statement from Coffee County Sheriff Doyle T. Wooten, when a sheriff’s deputy caught up with the man, the man “was discovered to be wearing a wig.” . . . Late last month, the Telegraph’s ever-alert crime reporter Laura Corley overheard a dispatcher telling a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy that a worker at a local Burger King had apparently “got their toe cut off.” . . . Other recent police scanner traffic that correspondent Corley heard included a 911 call about a demented woman at a downtown Macon motel who, for unknown reasons, was screaming, “Donald Trump!”
