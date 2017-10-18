Cop Shop

Woman calls 911, goes on cussing tirade she claims is ‘freedom of speech’

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

October 18, 2017 12:00 AM

She kept calling 911 and cussing, which in policing parlance is often referred to as “misuse of 911.” The woman on the line the morning of Oct. 5 was calling from some apartments in the 3400 block of Bloomfield Drive in southwest Macon. According to a Bibb County sheriff’s report the caller was “using profane language and racial slurs toward the call takers for no reason. … This was not the first time that (she) had done this.” A sheriff’s deputy went to the caller’s door and asked what the problem was. The woman, 44, said her social worker “had not brought her money to her,” the report said. “I asked why she called 911 for that and she stated that she needed her money.” The woman denied cursing and using slurs, but when sheriff’s dispatchers confirmed the caller was in fact her, she was taken into custody and led to the deputy’s patrol car. That’s when she reportedly began screaming profanities “as loud as she could,” the deputy’s write-up noted, “to the point that neighbors began to come out of their apartments.” On the ride to jail, the woman insisted she had committed no crime “because what she said to 911 was freedom of speech.”

