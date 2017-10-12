Man reeking of Polo cologne charged with DUI when scent can’t mask smell of booze

About 7:30 on a recent morning, a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy noticed a crashed Honda Accord on the side of a road. The car was in a patch of plants beside a utility pole. The car had hit the pole. Another deputy soon pulled up there along Vinson Robinson Road, which runs off Log Cabin Drive near Sam’s Club in west Macon. The second deputy walked over to the wrecked 2002 Honda and caught wind of a “strong odor” of alcohol. The odor was intermingled with the scent of Polo cologne “that appeared to have been used to cover up” the alcohol, the deputy’s report noted. The car’s driver, a 28-year-old man, smelled like he had been drinking, and he also seemed to have splashed himself with “a heavy amount of the Polo,” the report added. The man’s eyes were glassy and bloodshot. His speech was slurred. “He failed to answer questions,” the write-up said, “and would repeat over and over that he was ‘not a bad guy’ and that he would walk home because he stays ‘right around the corner.’” After a breath test, the man was found to be “well above the legal limit” and charged with drunken driving.
