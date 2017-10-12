Man reeking of Polo cologne charged with DUI when scent can’t mask smell of booze

More Videos

Drowned boy 'knew Jesus,' teacher says 1:42

Drowned boy 'knew Jesus,' teacher says

Pause
Ocmulgee Public Fishing Area now has water and some nice fish 1:02

Ocmulgee Public Fishing Area now has water and some nice fish

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 1:32

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer

Father: 'He packed more life in the little time he was here than some people who get to be a hundred do.' 1:52

Father: "He packed more life in the little time he was here than some people who get to be a hundred do."

Cop Shop Podcast: Man walks out of CVS in stolen slippers 3:48

Cop Shop Podcast: Man walks out of CVS in stolen slippers

Hundreds of blood donors in Nevada line up help Las Vegas shooting victims 1:06

Hundreds of blood donors in Nevada line up help Las Vegas shooting victims

Helicopter pulls boy stranded on rocks at High Falls State Park 0:10

Helicopter pulls boy stranded on rocks at High Falls State Park

Distribution center, possibly for Amazon.com, is approved in Macon 3:05

Distribution center, possibly for Amazon.com, is approved in Macon

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:01

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

Boy stranded on rocks at High Falls awaits rescue 0:12

Boy stranded on rocks at High Falls awaits rescue

  • Cop Shop Podcast: Man walks out of CVS in stolen slippers

    This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about the theft of slippers from a Macon CVS. This episode also features the story of a DUI suspect doused with Polo cologne. Other segments include mention of a Macon man jabbed with a kitchen knife and the story of a downtown bully named ATL.

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about the theft of slippers from a Macon CVS. This episode also features the story of a DUI suspect doused with Polo cologne. Other segments include mention of a Macon man jabbed with a kitchen knife and the story of a downtown bully named ATL. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about the theft of slippers from a Macon CVS. This episode also features the story of a DUI suspect doused with Polo cologne. Other segments include mention of a Macon man jabbed with a kitchen knife and the story of a downtown bully named ATL. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph
Cop Shop

Cop Shop

A blotter of police report oddities and curiosities in Middle Georgia.

Cop Shop Blog

Man reeking of Polo cologne charged with DUI when scent can’t mask smell of booze

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

October 12, 2017 12:23 AM

About 7:30 on a recent morning, a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy noticed a crashed Honda Accord on the side of a road. The car was in a patch of plants beside a utility pole. The car had hit the pole. Another deputy soon pulled up there along Vinson Robinson Road, which runs off Log Cabin Drive near Sam’s Club in west Macon. The second deputy walked over to the wrecked 2002 Honda and caught wind of a “strong odor” of alcohol. The odor was intermingled with the scent of Polo cologne “that appeared to have been used to cover up” the alcohol, the deputy’s report noted. The car’s driver, a 28-year-old man, smelled like he had been drinking, and he also seemed to have splashed himself with “a heavy amount of the Polo,” the report added. The man’s eyes were glassy and bloodshot. His speech was slurred. “He failed to answer questions,” the write-up said, “and would repeat over and over that he was ‘not a bad guy’ and that he would walk home because he stays ‘right around the corner.’” After a breath test, the man was found to be “well above the legal limit” and charged with drunken driving.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Drowned boy 'knew Jesus,' teacher says 1:42

Drowned boy 'knew Jesus,' teacher says

Pause
Ocmulgee Public Fishing Area now has water and some nice fish 1:02

Ocmulgee Public Fishing Area now has water and some nice fish

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 1:32

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer

Father: 'He packed more life in the little time he was here than some people who get to be a hundred do.' 1:52

Father: "He packed more life in the little time he was here than some people who get to be a hundred do."

Cop Shop Podcast: Man walks out of CVS in stolen slippers 3:48

Cop Shop Podcast: Man walks out of CVS in stolen slippers

Hundreds of blood donors in Nevada line up help Las Vegas shooting victims 1:06

Hundreds of blood donors in Nevada line up help Las Vegas shooting victims

Helicopter pulls boy stranded on rocks at High Falls State Park 0:10

Helicopter pulls boy stranded on rocks at High Falls State Park

Distribution center, possibly for Amazon.com, is approved in Macon 3:05

Distribution center, possibly for Amazon.com, is approved in Macon

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:01

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

Boy stranded on rocks at High Falls awaits rescue 0:12

Boy stranded on rocks at High Falls awaits rescue

  • Cop Shop Podcast: A man walks into an IHOP in his boxer shorts ...

    This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a report of man at an IHOP in nothing but his boxer shorts; a brawl between parents over a basketball goal; and the always amusing "Dispat

Cop Shop Podcast: A man walks into an IHOP in his boxer shorts ...

View More Video

About Cop Shop

@joekovacjr

A blog by The Telegraph's Joe Kovac Jr., who invites Middle Georgia law enforcement agencies to email word of strange crimes or situations to jkovac@macon.com.