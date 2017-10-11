More Videos

Cop Shop

Cop Shop

A blotter of police report oddities and curiosities in Middle Georgia.

Cop Shop Blog

Shirtless man slips out of store in stolen slippers, but doesn’t get far

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

October 11, 2017 12:00 AM

Someone at the CVS on Gray Highway near Shurling Drive in east Macon called 911 the other day when a shirtless man walked out in some of the store’s slippers. The slippers, a $9.99 pair of gray memory foams, hadn’t been paid for. According to a write-up of the Sept. 29 incident, a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy found the man, 38, at a Valero gas station across the highway. The guy told the deputy that he had “planned on paying for the slippers but forgot he didn’t have any money on him,” the deputy’s report said. The man claimed he was going to a bank nearby to get some cash, but that he “couldn’t go inside the bank because he was not wearing a shirt,” the report noted. He was jailed for shoplifting.

