Shirtless man slips out of store in stolen slippers, but doesn’t get far

More Videos 1:42 Drowned boy 'knew Jesus,' teacher says Pause 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 1:32 She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 0:10 Helicopter pulls boy stranded on rocks at High Falls State Park 0:12 Boy stranded on rocks at High Falls awaits rescue 1:28 Teen rescued from rocks at High Falls State Park 3:48 Cop Shop Podcast: Man walks out of CVS in stolen slippers 3:05 Distribution center, possibly for Amazon.com, is approved in Macon 1:06 Hundreds of blood donors in Nevada line up help Las Vegas shooting victims 0:42 Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Cop Shop Podcast: Man walks out of CVS in stolen slippers This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about the theft of slippers from a Macon CVS. This episode also features the story of a DUI suspect doused with Polo cologne. Other segments include mention of a Macon man jabbed with a kitchen knife and the story of a downtown bully named ATL. This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about the theft of slippers from a Macon CVS. This episode also features the story of a DUI suspect doused with Polo cologne. Other segments include mention of a Macon man jabbed with a kitchen knife and the story of a downtown bully named ATL. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about the theft of slippers from a Macon CVS. This episode also features the story of a DUI suspect doused with Polo cologne. Other segments include mention of a Macon man jabbed with a kitchen knife and the story of a downtown bully named ATL. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph