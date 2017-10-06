She says her aunt was in a ‘bad mood’ — and then her aunt shoved her out of the car

More Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: Teen son wants brandy, mom says no, Chihuahua yaps 3:57

Cop Shop Podcast: Teen son wants brandy, mom says no, Chihuahua yaps

Pause
Bird's-eye view from the largest traveling Ferris wheel in America 1:30

Bird's-eye view from the largest traveling Ferris wheel in America

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 1:32

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 1:30

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list

Gov. Deal welcomes German company Sandler to Perry 1:40

Gov. Deal welcomes German company Sandler to Perry

Hundreds of blood donors in Nevada line up help Las Vegas shooting victims 1:06

Hundreds of blood donors in Nevada line up help Las Vegas shooting victims

Mercer opens 2017 football season against Jacksonville 1:09

Mercer opens 2017 football season against Jacksonville

Irma winds blow tree against Stanislaus home 0:40

Irma winds blow tree against Stanislaus home

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:01

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

Tropical depression forms off coast of Nicaragua 0:08

Tropical depression forms off coast of Nicaragua

  • Cop Shop Podcast: Teen son wants brandy, mom says no, Chihuahua yaps

    This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a Lizella mother and son who fought over brandy. This episode also features a boyfriend-girlfriend spat over a tooth grill and some car keys thrown in a tree. Other segments include mention of a Macon aunt whose niece claims offered her a ride to work at Kroger and the wouldn't let her out, and our occasionally amusing overheard-police-scanner dialogues.

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a Lizella mother and son who fought over brandy. This episode also features a boyfriend-girlfriend spat over a tooth grill and some car keys thrown in a tree. Other segments include mention of a Macon aunt whose niece claims offered her a ride to work at Kroger and the wouldn't let her out, and our occasionally amusing overheard-police-scanner dialogues. jkovac@macon.com
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a Lizella mother and son who fought over brandy. This episode also features a boyfriend-girlfriend spat over a tooth grill and some car keys thrown in a tree. Other segments include mention of a Macon aunt whose niece claims offered her a ride to work at Kroger and the wouldn't let her out, and our occasionally amusing overheard-police-scanner dialogues. jkovac@macon.com
Cop Shop

Cop Shop

A blotter of police report oddities and curiosities in Middle Georgia.

Cop Shop Blog

She says her aunt was in a ‘bad mood’ — and then her aunt shoved her out of the car

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

October 06, 2017 12:00 AM

Dispatches: A young woman was on her way to work Sept. 25. Her aunt was driving her. It wasn’t long before the young woman realized, as she later told the police, that her aunt was “in a bad mood.” The young woman, 22, said her aunt had offered to drive her to work at the Kroger on Presidential Parkway in west Macon. But the aunt, 55, drove right past the supermarket. The niece said she repeatedly asked her aunt to let her out. When the aunt kept going, the niece called 911. A Bibb County sheriff’s report said that when the aunt stopped near Sam’s Club on Log Cabin Drive, the niece opened a door to get out and her aunt “pushed her out … and sped off.” . . . Some of the unusual remarks overheard on Bibb sheriff’s radio by Telegraph crime reporter Laura Corley in recent days included talk of “a possible injured eagle,” a report of a “black trash bag with a foul smell,” and word of a wanted man injured at the Ocmulgee River “because he did a pretty good belly flop on these rocks before he fell in.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: A man walks into an IHOP in his boxer shorts ...

View More Video

About Cop Shop

@joekovacjr

A blog by The Telegraph's Joe Kovac Jr., who invites Middle Georgia law enforcement agencies to email word of strange crimes or situations to jkovac@macon.com.