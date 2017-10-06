She says her aunt was in a ‘bad mood’ — and then her aunt shoved her out of the car

Dispatches: A young woman was on her way to work Sept. 25. Her aunt was driving her. It wasn’t long before the young woman realized, as she later told the police, that her aunt was “in a bad mood.” The young woman, 22, said her aunt had offered to drive her to work at the Kroger on Presidential Parkway in west Macon. But the aunt, 55, drove right past the supermarket. The niece said she repeatedly asked her aunt to let her out. When the aunt kept going, the niece called 911. A Bibb County sheriff’s report said that when the aunt stopped near Sam’s Club on Log Cabin Drive, the niece opened a door to get out and her aunt “pushed her out … and sped off.” . . . Some of the unusual remarks overheard on Bibb sheriff’s radio by Telegraph crime reporter Laura Corley in recent days included talk of “a possible injured eagle,” a report of a “black trash bag with a foul smell,” and word of a wanted man injured at the Ocmulgee River “because he did a pretty good belly flop on these rocks before he fell in.”
