Teen attacks mom for not letting him drink brandy. Pet Chihuahua nips way to rescue

Cop Shop Podcast: Teen son wants brandy, mom says no, Chihuahua yaps This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a Lizella mother and son who fought over brandy. This episode also features a boyfriend-girlfriend spat over a tooth grill and some car keys thrown in a tree. Other segments include mention of a Macon aunt whose niece claims offered her a ride to work at Kroger and the wouldn't let her out, and our occasionally amusing overheard-police-scanner dialogues. jkovac@macon.com

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a Lizella mother and son who fought over brandy. This episode also features a boyfriend-girlfriend spat over a tooth grill and some car keys thrown in a tree. Other segments include mention of a Macon aunt whose niece claims offered her a ride to work at Kroger and the wouldn't let her out, and our occasionally amusing overheard-police-scanner dialogues. jkovac@macon.com