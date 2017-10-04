Teen attacks mom for not letting him drink brandy. Pet Chihuahua nips way to rescue

More Videos

Windsor Academy prays for alumnus Jason Aldean 2:31

Windsor Academy prays for alumnus Jason Aldean

Pause
Joe Musselwhite discusses public conduct 1:14

Joe Musselwhite discusses public conduct

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 1:32

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer

Chuck Shaheen discusses public conduct for officials 1:04

Chuck Shaheen discusses public conduct for officials

Cop Shop Podcast: Teen son wants brandy, mom says no, Chihuahua yaps 3:57

Cop Shop Podcast: Teen son wants brandy, mom says no, Chihuahua yaps

Driver of stolen car leaves bloody passenger, plenty of damage on Walnut Street 1:09

Driver of stolen car leaves bloody passenger, plenty of damage on Walnut Street

A look at the renovated Stegeman Coliseum 1:39

A look at the renovated Stegeman Coliseum

Warner Robins defeats Houston County 0:58

Warner Robins defeats Houston County

'Suspect bailed!' Raw audio of car chase in downtown Macon 1:23

'Suspect bailed!' Raw audio of car chase in downtown Macon

Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms talks about public conduct 1:14

Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms talks about public conduct

  • Cop Shop Podcast: Teen son wants brandy, mom says no, Chihuahua yaps

    This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a Lizella mother and son who fought over brandy. This episode also features a boyfriend-girlfriend spat over a tooth grill and some car keys thrown in a tree. Other segments include mention of a Macon aunt whose niece claims offered her a ride to work at Kroger and the wouldn't let her out, and our occasionally amusing overheard-police-scanner dialogues.

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a Lizella mother and son who fought over brandy. This episode also features a boyfriend-girlfriend spat over a tooth grill and some car keys thrown in a tree. Other segments include mention of a Macon aunt whose niece claims offered her a ride to work at Kroger and the wouldn't let her out, and our occasionally amusing overheard-police-scanner dialogues. jkovac@macon.com
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a Lizella mother and son who fought over brandy. This episode also features a boyfriend-girlfriend spat over a tooth grill and some car keys thrown in a tree. Other segments include mention of a Macon aunt whose niece claims offered her a ride to work at Kroger and the wouldn't let her out, and our occasionally amusing overheard-police-scanner dialogues. jkovac@macon.com
Cop Shop

Cop Shop

A blotter of police report oddities and curiosities in Middle Georgia.

Cop Shop Blog

Teen attacks mom for not letting him drink brandy. Pet Chihuahua nips way to rescue

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

October 04, 2017 12:00 AM

One evening early last week, a boy in Lizella asked his mother if he could have some brandy. The mother told her son, 17, that he could not. But he kept asking for a drink. She kept saying no. Soon the teen, as a Bibb County sheriff’s report later noted, “became angry and violent.” The mother, 37, said her son “came at her” and put her in a headlock. She said she couldn’t breathe. That was when the mom’s pet Chihuahua began barking at the son and biting him “in a protective manner,” the sheriff’s report said, adding that the mom “was able to get away from (the son) when she kneed him in the balls.” A sheriff’s deputy later noticed what looked like scratches on the son. The son said the marks were from when his mom’s dog had bitten him. The boy was arrested, charged with battery.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: A man walks into an IHOP in his boxer shorts ...

View More Video

About Cop Shop

@joekovacjr

A blog by The Telegraph's Joe Kovac Jr., who invites Middle Georgia law enforcement agencies to email word of strange crimes or situations to jkovac@macon.com.