Teen attacks mom for not letting him drink brandy. Pet Chihuahua nips way to rescue

One evening early last week, a boy in Lizella asked his mother if he could have some brandy. The mother told her son, 17, that he could not. But he kept asking for a drink. She kept saying no. Soon the teen, as a Bibb County sheriff’s report later noted, “became angry and violent.” The mother, 37, said her son “came at her” and put her in a headlock. She said she couldn’t breathe. That was when the mom’s pet Chihuahua began barking at the son and biting him “in a protective manner,” the sheriff’s report said, adding that the mom “was able to get away from (the son) when she kneed him in the balls.” A sheriff’s deputy later noticed what looked like scratches on the son. The son said the marks were from when his mom’s dog had bitten him. The boy was arrested, charged with battery.
