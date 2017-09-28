More Videos

    This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about reports of music so loud it was said to be rattling windows in the tiny Monroe County town of Blount. This episode also features the tale of two women fighting and word of a soft drink flying. Other segments include mention of a drunken man strewing things in a Macon food mart, and the report of a spray-painted message left on a north Macon therapist's office door.

A blotter of police report oddities and curiosities in Middle Georgia.

Woman splashed with soft drink when another woman confronts her about boyfriend

September 28, 2017 12:45 AM

About daybreak on Sept. 18, a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy answered a call about a fight. Two women had clashed at a house on Brookdale Avenue near Macon’s Payne City neighborhood. One of the women, 35, said that she and her boyfriend had spent the night with a friend there. Not long after the 35-year-old woke up and went to wash up in the bathroom the next morning, the 39-year-old woman who lives there flung a cup of some kind of soft drink at her head. The older woman reportedly then attacked her in the bathroom, shoving her head into a sink, a sheriff’s report said. The older woman later told a sheriff’s deputy that, yes, she had attacked her overnight guest. “Because,” the report noted, “she suspected something going on” between her own boyfriend and the younger woman.

