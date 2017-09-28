Woman splashed with soft drink when another woman confronts her about boyfriend

About daybreak on Sept. 18, a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy answered a call about a fight. Two women had clashed at a house on Brookdale Avenue near Macon’s Payne City neighborhood. One of the women, 35, said that she and her boyfriend had spent the night with a friend there. Not long after the 35-year-old woke up and went to wash up in the bathroom the next morning, the 39-year-old woman who lives there flung a cup of some kind of soft drink at her head. The older woman reportedly then attacked her in the bathroom, shoving her head into a sink, a sheriff’s report said. The older woman later told a sheriff’s deputy that, yes, she had attacked her overnight guest. “Because,” the report noted, “she suspected something going on” between her own boyfriend and the younger woman.
Comments