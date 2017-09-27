More Videos

  • Cop Shop Podcast: Reports of loud music, gunshots rattle tiny local town

    This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about reports of music so loud it was said to be rattling windows in the tiny Monroe County town of Blount. This episode also features the tale of two women fighting and word of a soft drink flying. Other segments include mention of a drunken man strewing things in a Macon food mart, and the report of a spray-painted message left on a north Macon therapist's office door.

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about reports of music so loud it was said to be rattling windows in the tiny Monroe County town of Blount. This episode also features the tale of two women fighting and word of a soft drink flying. Other segments include mention of a drunken man strewing things in a Macon food mart, and the report of a spray-painted message left on a north Macon therapist's office door.
Loud country music and gunfire keeps locals on edge in tiny Georgia town

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

September 27, 2017 12:00 AM

Music blasting from a country store 150 or so yards from his house was so loud it rattled his windows. He claimed he couldn’t even hear his TV. Finally, he’d had enough, and in mid-August he called the law. The man, 68, who lives in Monroe County’s Blount community — population: maybe 50 — east of High Falls, said the music was blaring from a feed-and-seed store known as the Trading Post. A Monroe sheriff’s deputy later heard the music himself. A second person in the area told the deputy that sometimes the noise blared into the wee hours, and that sometimes, the deputy’s write-up noted, the racket was accompanied by gunfire. According to the deputy’s report, the second person said “he has shouted to the people (playing the music) and received obscene words in return.” The deputy then spoke to the owner of the store, a 42-year-old woman, and cited her for disorderly conduct “in reference to the loud and obnoxious music.” The woman complained that other people in the area play loud music. The woman thinks her neighbors are harassing her and she said her music — country tunes from FM station 96.5 The Bull, the only station she can get — “has not gone over a certain level,” the sheriff’s report said. The woman spoke to the Cop Shop by phone the other day and said the matter had been resolved by a judge. If there are no more problems in the next few months, the case will be dismissed, she said. She also said she had never turned her radio above volume level three, and that the neighbors only heard it “because of the way the sound waves carry” there.

