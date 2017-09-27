Loud country music and gunfire keeps locals on edge in tiny Georgia town

More Videos 1:28 Nutcracker cast gets fitted after auditions Pause 1:25 Post 1 Candidate Jim Taylor makes final remarks at forum 4:08 Cop Shop Podcast: Reports of loud music, gunshots rattle tiny local town 0:26 Large distribution center possibly for Amazon 2:10 'I love helping people,' Lake Tobesofkee shooter says while asking for lesser sentence 1:30 Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 0:45 Middle school program creating future leaders 1:56 How molecular breast imaging works 2:38 DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Cop Shop Podcast: Reports of loud music, gunshots rattle tiny local town This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about reports of music so loud it was said to be rattling windows in the tiny Monroe County town of Blount. This episode also features the tale of two women fighting and word of a soft drink flying. Other segments include mention of a drunken man strewing things in a Macon food mart, and the report of a spray-painted message left on a north Macon therapist's office door. This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about reports of music so loud it was said to be rattling windows in the tiny Monroe County town of Blount. This episode also features the tale of two women fighting and word of a soft drink flying. Other segments include mention of a drunken man strewing things in a Macon food mart, and the report of a spray-painted message left on a north Macon therapist's office door. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about reports of music so loud it was said to be rattling windows in the tiny Monroe County town of Blount. This episode also features the tale of two women fighting and word of a soft drink flying. Other segments include mention of a drunken man strewing things in a Macon food mart, and the report of a spray-painted message left on a north Macon therapist's office door. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph