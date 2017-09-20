She was driving up Vineville Avenue when something struck her Jeep

More Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: Power loss leads to gunshots 3:52

Cop Shop Podcast: Power loss leads to gunshots

Pause
Cop Shop Podcast: Pizzas vanish when deliveryman sees gun 3:58

Cop Shop Podcast: Pizzas vanish when deliveryman sees gun

Wreck was 'a crazy thing to drive up upon' 1:13

Wreck was "a crazy thing to drive up upon"

Roquan Smith on the challenege MSU's Nick Fitzgerald presents 1:18

Roquan Smith on the challenege MSU's Nick Fitzgerald presents

Man found dead from possible heroin overdose 1:15

Man found dead from possible heroin overdose

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:01

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 2:38

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general

Blazevich is 'proud' of Fromm through three games 1:16

Blazevich is 'proud' of Fromm through three games

Homeowner learns her house in new flood plain 1:11

Homeowner learns her house in new flood plain

Family members can't understand shooting victim's death 1:48

Family members can't understand shooting victim's death

  • Cop Shop Podcast: Power loss leads to gunshots

    This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a Coffee County man opening fire when a neighbor's electric generator was too noisy after Hurricane Irma knocked out the power. This episode also features a mystery egg thrower, a football busting out a window and a car tire stolen off a car at a north Macon Chili's eatery.

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a Coffee County man opening fire when a neighbor's electric generator was too noisy after Hurricane Irma knocked out the power. This episode also features a mystery egg thrower, a football busting out a window and a car tire stolen off a car at a north Macon Chili's eatery. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a Coffee County man opening fire when a neighbor's electric generator was too noisy after Hurricane Irma knocked out the power. This episode also features a mystery egg thrower, a football busting out a window and a car tire stolen off a car at a north Macon Chili's eatery. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph
Cop Shop

Cop Shop

A blotter of police report oddities and curiosities in Middle Georgia.

Cop Shop Blog

She was driving up Vineville Avenue when something struck her Jeep

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

September 20, 2017 1:00 AM

Dispatches: A woman driving on Vineville Avenue near Buford Place in Macon the evening of Aug. 31 heard something hit her Jeep Grand Cherokee. She pulled over nearby and noticed that one of her doors had been hit with an egg. She told the police she didn’t see who threw it. . . . A woman on Steven Drive in Macon recently reported that some neighborhood kids busted her bedroom window while they were throwing a football. . . . A man who works at Chili’s on Riverside Drive in north Macon told the cops that he drove his girlfriend’s car, a 2002 Saturn, to the restaurant on Sept. 4. After work, as he walked to the car, he noticed that it was leaning to one side. Someone had jacked up the car and removed one of its front tires. The culprits left a jack and some tools. “He is not sure,” a Bibb County sheriff’s report noted, “who would have done this.” . . . A 26-year-old Macon woman who was charged with drunken driving — her blood-alcohol level registered more than twice the legal limit — asked a Bibb sheriff’s deputy who had pulled her over for speeding if she should submit to a blood test. The deputy told her she had to make that decision. “Is it going to make my insurance go up if I refuse?” she asked. Again, the deputy said he couldn’t give her advice. Later at the county jail she agreed to a breath test, but she held up her hands as she approached the machine. “I don’t want to be shot,” she said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: A man walks into an IHOP in his boxer shorts ...

View More Video

About Cop Shop

@joekovacjr

A blog by The Telegraph's Joe Kovac Jr., who invites Middle Georgia law enforcement agencies to email word of strange crimes or situations to jkovac@macon.com.