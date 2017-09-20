She was driving up Vineville Avenue when something struck her Jeep

Dispatches: A woman driving on Vineville Avenue near Buford Place in Macon the evening of Aug. 31 heard something hit her Jeep Grand Cherokee. She pulled over nearby and noticed that one of her doors had been hit with an egg. She told the police she didn’t see who threw it. . . . A woman on Steven Drive in Macon recently reported that some neighborhood kids busted her bedroom window while they were throwing a football. . . . A man who works at Chili’s on Riverside Drive in north Macon told the cops that he drove his girlfriend’s car, a 2002 Saturn, to the restaurant on Sept. 4. After work, as he walked to the car, he noticed that it was leaning to one side. Someone had jacked up the car and removed one of its front tires. The culprits left a jack and some tools. “He is not sure,” a Bibb County sheriff’s report noted, “who would have done this.” . . . A 26-year-old Macon woman who was charged with drunken driving — her blood-alcohol level registered more than twice the legal limit — asked a Bibb sheriff’s deputy who had pulled her over for speeding if she should submit to a blood test. The deputy told her she had to make that decision. “Is it going to make my insurance go up if I refuse?” she asked. Again, the deputy said he couldn’t give her advice. Later at the county jail she agreed to a breath test, but she held up her hands as she approached the machine. “I don’t want to be shot,” she said.
