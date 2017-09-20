She was driving up Vineville Avenue when something struck her Jeep

More Videos 3:52 Cop Shop Podcast: Power loss leads to gunshots Pause 3:58 Cop Shop Podcast: Pizzas vanish when deliveryman sees gun 1:13 Wreck was "a crazy thing to drive up upon" 1:18 Roquan Smith on the challenege MSU's Nick Fitzgerald presents 1:15 Man found dead from possible heroin overdose 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:38 DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 1:16 Blazevich is 'proud' of Fromm through three games 1:11 Homeowner learns her house in new flood plain 1:48 Family members can't understand shooting victim's death Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Cop Shop Podcast: Power loss leads to gunshots This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a Coffee County man opening fire when a neighbor's electric generator was too noisy after Hurricane Irma knocked out the power. This episode also features a mystery egg thrower, a football busting out a window and a car tire stolen off a car at a north Macon Chili's eatery. This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a Coffee County man opening fire when a neighbor's electric generator was too noisy after Hurricane Irma knocked out the power. This episode also features a mystery egg thrower, a football busting out a window and a car tire stolen off a car at a north Macon Chili's eatery. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

