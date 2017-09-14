Man admits ‘flipping out’ when woman doesn’t pay for living room tables he sold her

More Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: Pizzas vanish when deliveryman sees gun 3:58

Cop Shop Podcast: Pizzas vanish when deliveryman sees gun

Pause
Macon dodged no bullets with Irma 1:05

Macon dodged no bullets with Irma

Ag Secretary Perdue visits pecan farm to see Irma damage 2:18

Ag Secretary Perdue visits pecan farm to see Irma damage

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

Authentic Mexican food comes to downtown 1:55

Authentic Mexican food comes to downtown

This puzzle is no problem for Central High student 1:14

This puzzle is no problem for Central High student

Alabama fans kicked out of FSU game after fighting in the stands 1:01

Alabama fans kicked out of FSU game after fighting in the stands

'She was obviously under duress' 1:26

'She was obviously under duress'

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:01

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

Original Air Force members gather at the Museum of Aviation 1:30

Original Air Force members gather at the Museum of Aviation

  • Cop Shop Podcast: Pizzas vanish when deliveryman sees gun

    This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about the theft of three Papa John's pizzas; the story of a man accused of going nuts over some tables; and a strange burglary at a man's house while he was away in jail. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about the theft of three Papa John's pizzas; the story of a man accused of going nuts over some tables; and a strange burglary at a man's house while he was away in jail. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about the theft of three Papa John's pizzas; the story of a man accused of going nuts over some tables; and a strange burglary at a man's house while he was away in jail. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph
Cop Shop

Cop Shop

A blotter of police report oddities and curiosities in Middle Georgia.

Cop Shop Blog

Man admits ‘flipping out’ when woman doesn’t pay for living room tables he sold her

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

September 14, 2017 12:00 AM

A woman on Walmar Drive in the Village Green neighborhood in southwest Macon said a guy she bought two living room tables from “went nuts about some money” she owed him, a Bibb County sheriff’s report said. The incident happened in early June. The woman, 34, said the man, 22, had “come busting up in her house,” taking two tables he had sold her, the report said. She said he also threatened to mess up her cars and “burn her house down,” the report added. A sheriff’s deputy went to the young man’s house and asked him what had happened at the woman’s place. The young man said he “did not bust up in the house,” that he was let inside, and that the woman had not paid him the $30 she owned him for almost a year. “So if she did not have the money, he was taking the tables,” the young man reportedly said. There was no evidence of a crime, the deputy concluded. The case was closed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: A man walks into an IHOP in his boxer shorts ...

View More Video

About Cop Shop

@joekovacjr

A blog by The Telegraph's Joe Kovac Jr., who invites Middle Georgia law enforcement agencies to email word of strange crimes or situations to jkovac@macon.com.