Man admits ‘flipping out’ when woman doesn’t pay for living room tables he sold her

A woman on Walmar Drive in the Village Green neighborhood in southwest Macon said a guy she bought two living room tables from “went nuts about some money” she owed him, a Bibb County sheriff’s report said. The incident happened in early June. The woman, 34, said the man, 22, had “come busting up in her house,” taking two tables he had sold her, the report said. She said he also threatened to mess up her cars and “burn her house down,” the report added. A sheriff’s deputy went to the young man’s house and asked him what had happened at the woman’s place. The young man said he “did not bust up in the house,” that he was let inside, and that the woman had not paid him the $30 she owned him for almost a year. “So if she did not have the money, he was taking the tables,” the young man reportedly said. There was no evidence of a crime, the deputy concluded. The case was closed.
Comments