Man admits ‘flipping out’ when woman doesn’t pay for living room tables he sold her

Cop Shop Podcast: Pizzas vanish when deliveryman sees gun This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about the theft of three Papa John's pizzas; the story of a man accused of going nuts over some tables; and a strange burglary at a man's house while he was away in jail. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about the theft of three Papa John's pizzas; the story of a man accused of going nuts over some tables; and a strange burglary at a man's house while he was away in jail. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

