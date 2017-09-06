More Videos

  • Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes

    This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a burglary in Forsyth where someone left feces on a woman's dishes; the story of a Bibb County-owned pickup truck that was stolen when the driver went inside a restaurant and left it cranked; and the reason for a fight that happened on a Bibb school bus. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.

Cop Shop

A blotter of police report oddities and curiosities in Middle Georgia.

Macon girls tumble off school bus while fighting over boy

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

September 06, 2017 12:00 AM

Dispatches: A pair of teenage girls got in a fight the other day while riding a school bus home to a neighborhood off Shurling Drive in northeast Macon. A Bibb County sheriff’s report of their clash said one of the teens, whose age wasn’t noted, was getting off the bus when she accidentally stepped on a 17-year-old girl’s shoe. The 17-year-old got mad and “jumped on” the other girl, the sheriff’s report of the Aug. 30 episode said. The girl whose shoe had been stepped on said that she and the other girl had been at school arguing about a boy. The 17-year-old added that the other girl, as she was leaving the bus, stopped at the door and “called her names,” the report added, “and (they) started fighting, falling off the bus when the doors opened.” . . . A bandit in an Aug. 3 stickup at a south Macon ATM stole a man’s debit card and took off. The victim recognized the suspect as a guy from his neighborhood, but only knew the fellow by his street name: “Slow.”

About Cop Shop

@joekovacjr

A blog by The Telegraph's Joe Kovac Jr., who invites Middle Georgia law enforcement agencies to email word of strange crimes or situations to jkovac@macon.com.