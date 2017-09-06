Macon girls tumble off school bus while fighting over boy

More Videos 4:06 Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes Pause 1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:02 Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 1:14 Hair store on Mercer University Drive robbed 1:05 Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 0:35 Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S. 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:06 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 0:53 Bandit steals human hair, leaves cash Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a burglary in Forsyth where someone left feces on a woman's dishes; the story of a Bibb County-owned pickup truck that was stolen when the driver went inside a restaurant and left it cranked; and the reason for a fight that happened on a Bibb school bus. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.

