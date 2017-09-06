Macon girls tumble off school bus while fighting over boy

Dispatches: A pair of teenage girls got in a fight the other day while riding a school bus home to a neighborhood off Shurling Drive in northeast Macon. A Bibb County sheriff’s report of their clash said one of the teens, whose age wasn’t noted, was getting off the bus when she accidentally stepped on a 17-year-old girl’s shoe. The 17-year-old got mad and “jumped on” the other girl, the sheriff’s report of the Aug. 30 episode said. The girl whose shoe had been stepped on said that she and the other girl had been at school arguing about a boy. The 17-year-old added that the other girl, as she was leaving the bus, stopped at the door and “called her names,” the report added, “and (they) started fighting, falling off the bus when the doors opened.” . . . A bandit in an Aug. 3 stickup at a south Macon ATM stole a man’s debit card and took off. The victim recognized the suspect as a guy from his neighborhood, but only knew the fellow by his street name: “Slow.”
Comments