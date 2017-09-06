Bibb work truck stolen when driver leaves it cranked, goes into restaurant for lunch

A man who works for the Macon-Bibb County Parks and Beautification Department drove one of the department’s pickup trucks to a west Macon eatery and popped in to buy lunch the other day. The restaurant, J&F Caribbean Delight, sits at the corner of North Atwood and Mercer University drives. The worker, 41, left the 2014 Ford running, its doors unlocked, while he went in for food, a sheriff’s report of the Aug. 30 incident noted. The truck was hauling an estimated $80,000 worth of landscaping equipment — weed trimmers, leaf blowers and riding lawn mowers. The worker told a sheriff’s deputy that while he was in the restaurant about noon he saw a short man in a black shirt climb into the truck and drive away.
