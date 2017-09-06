More Videos

    This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a burglary in Forsyth where someone left feces on a woman's dishes; the story of a Bibb County-owned pickup truck that was stolen when the driver went inside a restaurant and left it cranked; and the reason for a fight that happened on a Bibb school bus. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a burglary in Forsyth where someone left feces on a woman's dishes; the story of a Bibb County-owned pickup truck that was stolen when the driver went inside a restaurant and left it cranked; and the reason for a fight that happened on a Bibb school bus. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph
A blotter of police report oddities and curiosities in Middle Georgia.

Bibb work truck stolen when driver leaves it cranked, goes into restaurant for lunch

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

September 06, 2017 12:00 AM

A man who works for the Macon-Bibb County Parks and Beautification Department drove one of the department’s pickup trucks to a west Macon eatery and popped in to buy lunch the other day. The restaurant, J&F Caribbean Delight, sits at the corner of North Atwood and Mercer University drives. The worker, 41, left the 2014 Ford running, its doors unlocked, while he went in for food, a sheriff’s report of the Aug. 30 incident noted. The truck was hauling an estimated $80,000 worth of landscaping equipment — weed trimmers, leaf blowers and riding lawn mowers. The worker told a sheriff’s deputy that while he was in the restaurant about noon he saw a short man in a black shirt climb into the truck and drive away.

