  Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes

    This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a burglary in Forsyth where someone left feces on a woman's dishes; the story of a Bibb County-owned pickup truck that was stolen when the driver went inside a restaurant and left it cranked; and the reason for a fight that happened on a Bibb school bus. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.

A blotter of police report oddities and curiosities in Middle Georgia.

Woman finds mystery meth by her bed and ‘poo-poo’ platters in kitchen

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

September 06, 2017 12:00 AM

The mystery began sometime in mid-August. A woman on Lakeshore Drive, east of Interstate 75 on the north side of Forsyth, called the cops to report a burglary at her house. The woman, 34, said she had returned from work recently — she couldn’t recall the day — to find the screen of her bedroom window lying on the ground and the window’s lock broken. Inside, on her nightstand, an unknown intruder had left what a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy later described in a report as “a pot” of methamphetamine. “She believed,” the deputy’s Aug. 21 report added, “someone was entering her residence while she was at work.” Her roommate, a 55-year-old man, was home during the day but said he “did not see or hear anything.” Even so, there was something strange in the kitchen sink. The woman, according to the deputy’s write-up, “noticed human feces had been placed on dishes.” The woman said she didn’t know anyone who might do such a thing. She said it could have been her ex-boyfriend.

About Cop Shop

@joekovacjr

A blog by The Telegraph's Joe Kovac Jr., who invites Middle Georgia law enforcement agencies to email word of strange crimes or situations to jkovac@macon.com.