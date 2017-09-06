Woman finds mystery meth by her bed and ‘poo-poo’ platters in kitchen

The mystery began sometime in mid-August. A woman on Lakeshore Drive, east of Interstate 75 on the north side of Forsyth, called the cops to report a burglary at her house. The woman, 34, said she had returned from work recently — she couldn’t recall the day — to find the screen of her bedroom window lying on the ground and the window’s lock broken. Inside, on her nightstand, an unknown intruder had left what a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy later described in a report as “a pot” of methamphetamine. “She believed,” the deputy’s Aug. 21 report added, “someone was entering her residence while she was at work.” Her roommate, a 55-year-old man, was home during the day but said he “did not see or hear anything.” Even so, there was something strange in the kitchen sink. The woman, according to the deputy’s write-up, “noticed human feces had been placed on dishes.” The woman said she didn’t know anyone who might do such a thing. She said it could have been her ex-boyfriend.
