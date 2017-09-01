Macon man claims foreign scam artists put him on boat to Mexico

More Videos 1:32 Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin Pause 1:21 You don't have to be a dog to love it 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:26 Understand the components of a prosthetic leg 1:09 Mercer opens 2017 football season against Jacksonville 1:21 People wounded as shots fired at Waffle House 1:29 Former GBI agent testifies, responds to allegations of child molestation 1:03 Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon 0:38 Harvey moisture streaming through Georgia 1:38 United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Cop Shop Podcast: Vandal attacks car; buffet dine-and-dash suspect nabbed This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about Super Glued windshield wipers; the story of a dine-and-dasher at the New China Buffet; and strange word of a man sent to Mexico on a boat. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about Super Glued windshield wipers; the story of a dine-and-dasher at the New China Buffet; and strange word of a man sent to Mexico on a boat. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

