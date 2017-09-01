More Videos

  • Cop Shop Podcast: Vandal attacks car; buffet dine-and-dash suspect nabbed

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about Super Glued windshield wipers; the story of a dine-and-dasher at the New China Buffet; and strange word of a man sent to Mexico on a boat. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.
Cop Shop

A blotter of police report oddities and curiosities in Middle Georgia.

Cop Shop Blog

Macon man claims foreign scam artists put him on boat to Mexico

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

September 01, 2017 12:00 AM

Dispatches: Law enforcement officers experience their share of strange encounters and hard-to-fathom complaints. Once such matter was phoned in to the Bibb County sheriff’s office on Aug. 21. A 44-year-old man who lives in west Macon called to say he was the victim of a scam. The scam, he said, happened in 1999 — in Guatemala. He said some people there claimed they could update his passport. According to a deputy’s write-up of the man’s story, the man “gave them money to do so and they put him on a boat and sailed him to Mexico.” When they got there, the people demanded more money. “At that time,” the report goes on, “he realized it was a scam.” It wasn’t clear why he was reporting the matter to local authorities now or how the man made it back to the U.S. He said his immigration lawyer had told him to contact the police. . . . Overheard on Bibb sheriff’s radio the other day: “Man with black pants and blue underwear laying on the sidewalk.” . . . Telegraph crime reporter Laura Corley heard scanner traffic on a recent evening about a woman playing a piano. A dispatcher said the person who’d complained said, “She’s playing it loud.”

About Cop Shop

A blog by The Telegraph's Joe Kovac Jr., who invites Middle Georgia law enforcement agencies to email word of strange crimes or situations to jkovac@macon.com.