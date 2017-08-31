Serial dine-and-dasher jailed after cops say she chowed down at Macon buffet

More Videos 4:04 Cop Shop Podcast: Vandal attacks car; buffet dine-and-dash suspect nabbed Pause 2:06 Man held accused at bay 2:17 Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments 1:32 Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:21 People wounded as shots fired at Waffle House 0:28 Harvey rain headed for Georgia 1:56 There were only four paved roads in Monroe County when he started 4:02 Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass 3:18 Putting a face to the skull Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Cop Shop Podcast: Vandal attacks car; buffet dine-and-dash suspect nabbed This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about Super Glued windshield wipers; the story of a dine-and-dasher at the New China Buffet; and strange word of a man sent to Mexico on a boat. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about Super Glued windshield wipers; the story of a dine-and-dasher at the New China Buffet; and strange word of a man sent to Mexico on a boat. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

