Serial dine-and-dasher jailed after cops say she chowed down at Macon buffet

On a recent Friday evening at the New China Buffet in west Macon, a woman who had been banned from the restaurant slipped in and sat down. The woman, 53, had been previously barred from the eatery for ordering the buffet, chowing down and then not paying. The woman, who lives on Harrison Road near the Eisenhower Parkway restaurant, has been arrested for “coming to eat without paying multiple times,” a Bibb County sheriff’s report of the Aug. 18 episode noted. It seems that on the woman’s most recent visit the eatery’s hostess was new and didn’t recognize the woman. When a sheriff’s deputy arrived and was told about the woman eating and then ordering two carryout meals, a buffet employee pointed out the woman. She was sitting in the lobby. She told the deputy, according to the write-up, that “she comes here to eat often and did not know she was banned. … She told employees she left her money up the street at her home.” She was jailed on charges that included theft of services and trespassing.
