Vandal’s dirty trick leaves Macon woman’s windshield wipers stuck to new car’s window

A 38-year-old woman showed up in the lobby of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office on a recent morning to report that someone had messed up her new car. Its tires had been flattened and its door handles and locks had been slathered in Super Glue — as had the car’s windshield wipers, which were stuck to the glass. The car, a Mitsubishi Mirage, had been parked at the woman’s house on Southshore Drive in north Macon. She thinks the culprit, who struck in early August, could be someone who knows her aunt. The suspect had been seen “riding around” near her house about the time of the incident, a sheriff’s report noted.
