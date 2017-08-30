More Videos

    This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about Super Glued windshield wipers; the story of a dine-and-dasher at the New China Buffet; and strange word of a man sent to Mexico on a boat. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.

A blotter of police report oddities and curiosities in Middle Georgia.

Cop Shop Blog

Vandal’s dirty trick leaves Macon woman’s windshield wipers stuck to new car’s window

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

August 30, 2017 12:00 AM

A 38-year-old woman showed up in the lobby of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office on a recent morning to report that someone had messed up her new car. Its tires had been flattened and its door handles and locks had been slathered in Super Glue — as had the car’s windshield wipers, which were stuck to the glass. The car, a Mitsubishi Mirage, had been parked at the woman’s house on Southshore Drive in north Macon. She thinks the culprit, who struck in early August, could be someone who knows her aunt. The suspect had been seen “riding around” near her house about the time of the incident, a sheriff’s report noted.

About Cop Shop

@joekovacjr

A blog by The Telegraph's Joe Kovac Jr., who invites Middle Georgia law enforcement agencies to email word of strange crimes or situations to jkovac@macon.com.