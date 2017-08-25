More Videos

    This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about stolen gold; the story of an unwanted man at a Macon motel; and word of the theft of Vienna sausages. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about stolen gold; the story of an unwanted man at a Macon motel; and word of the theft of Vienna sausages. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about stolen gold; the story of an unwanted man at a Macon motel; and word of the theft of Vienna sausages. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph
Cop Shop

Cop Shop

A blotter of police report oddities and curiosities in Middle Georgia.

Cop Shop Blog

Macon man says someone stole gold from his nightstand; sausage thief flees

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

August 25, 2017 12:00 AM

Dispatches: The Cop Shop, which scours local crime files and police logs for oft-criminal oddities and curiosities, doesn’t run across too many reports of stolen gold. But on occasion we do. In late July, a 50-year-old man who lives in an apartment on Cherry Street in downtown Macon reported such a theft. A Bibb County sheriff’s report didn’t mention how much his stolen gold was worth, just that “different pieces of gold he was going to sell” were missing. He apparently kept the gold in a small container in a nightstand. The man wasn’t sure who might have taken the gold, but he told a cop that he had his suspicions about an exterminator who sprays for bugs. . . . There was a reported shoplifting at the Dollar General on Houston Avenue in Macon the morning of Aug. 8. The culprit got away after grabbing some clothes and other items, some of which he crammed in his sweatpants. As the thief made his getaway, he dropped some of the clothes. Even so, he made off with what a sheriff’s report described as “tortillas and Vienna sausage in his pants.” . . . Overheard on Bibb sheriff’s radio the other day: “Man with black pants and blue underwear laying on the sidewalk.”

About Cop Shop

A blog by The Telegraph's Joe Kovac Jr., who invites Middle Georgia law enforcement agencies to email word of strange crimes or situations to jkovac@macon.com.