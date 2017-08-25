Macon man says someone stole gold from his nightstand; sausage thief flees

Dispatches: The Cop Shop, which scours local crime files and police logs for oft-criminal oddities and curiosities, doesn’t run across too many reports of stolen gold. But on occasion we do. In late July, a 50-year-old man who lives in an apartment on Cherry Street in downtown Macon reported such a theft. A Bibb County sheriff’s report didn’t mention how much his stolen gold was worth, just that “different pieces of gold he was going to sell” were missing. He apparently kept the gold in a small container in a nightstand. The man wasn’t sure who might have taken the gold, but he told a cop that he had his suspicions about an exterminator who sprays for bugs. . . . There was a reported shoplifting at the Dollar General on Houston Avenue in Macon the morning of Aug. 8. The culprit got away after grabbing some clothes and other items, some of which he crammed in his sweatpants. As the thief made his getaway, he dropped some of the clothes. Even so, he made off with what a sheriff’s report described as “tortillas and Vienna sausage in his pants.” . . . Overheard on Bibb sheriff’s radio the other day: “Man with black pants and blue underwear laying on the sidewalk.”
