Shirtless, ‘skinny’ man barges into Macon motel lobby because ‘there was food’

More Videos 4:11 Cop Shop Podcast: Strange tales of stolen gold, a hungry suspect and Vienna sausage Pause 11:47 Kirby Smart talks offensive line, defensive line's conditioning 6:55 Locals remember seeing Isaac run 1:45 "He didn't deserve that," customer says of slain clerk 0:57 L&C clerk also shot in 2016 armed robbery 0:27 Macon's Les Jones throws out first pitch at Braves game 1:16 Partial eclipse doesn't disappoint 2:31 Westside students eclipse their science knowledge 0:54 Georgia Tech program aims to attract state's top students 3:56 Cop Shop Podcast: A man walks into an IHOP in his boxer shorts ... Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Cop Shop Podcast: Strange tales of stolen gold, a hungry suspect and Vienna sausage This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about stolen gold; the story of an unwanted man at a Macon motel; and word of the theft of Vienna sausages. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about stolen gold; the story of an unwanted man at a Macon motel; and word of the theft of Vienna sausages. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about stolen gold; the story of an unwanted man at a Macon motel; and word of the theft of Vienna sausages. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph