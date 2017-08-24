Shirtless, ‘skinny’ man barges into Macon motel lobby because ‘there was food’

A woman who works at Baymont Inn & Suites screamed and yelled at a shirtless, shoeless man in the lobby there the morning of July 14. The lobby, it seems, was closed and it wasn’t clear how the guy got in. The man, 25, was described in a Bibb County sheriff’s report as a “skinny” man in black pants. He was seen “going through trash cans on the property and knocking several trash cans over,” the report noted. A sheriff’s deputy found the man on a road behind the motel, which sits just south of Zebulon Road east of Interstate 475. The man, the deputy noted, “advised me that he went into the hotel to use the phone, and because he was hungry and there was food in there.” The man was charged with disorderly conduct.
Comments