Boys stealing lawn mower taunt 80-year-old woman, but don’t get away with loot

One morning in early July, an 80-year-old woman who lives near Bloomfield Road and the old Rice Elementary School spotted some “young males” up to no good, a Bibb County sheriff’s report said. One of the boys was heavyset. The other, 11, was described as “very small.” The woman, upon seeing the youngsters in her neighbor’s backyard, said they appeared to be stealing lawn equipment. She dialed 911. When sheriff’s deputies got there, the woman said she had confronted the boys, who had by then gotten their hands on her neighbor’s lawn mower, a leaf blower, two weed trimmers and a battery. According to the deputies’ write-up, when the woman said something to them “they removed their shirts and wrapped them over their faces, taunting her, saying, ‘You can’t see our faces.’” The two then took off with the loot. One of the sheriff’s deputies followed a path the boys took and found the equipment. It had been ditched in backyards nearby. The deputies then went to a house not far away and spoke to the mother and the sister of one of the boys. The sister said her brother, the 11-year-old, had ditched the equipment and then asked her “if the police were at the house” before he scrammed, the sheriff’s report said. The lawn gear was returned to its owner. It wasn’t clear what happened to the boys.
