Boys stealing lawn mower taunt 80-year-old woman, but don’t get away with loot

Cop Shop Podcast: Strange tales of stolen gold, a hungry suspect and Vienna sausage This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about stolen gold; the story of an unwanted man at a Macon motel; and word of the theft of Vienna sausages. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about stolen gold; the story of an unwanted man at a Macon motel; and word of the theft of Vienna sausages. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

