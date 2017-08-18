Naked rowdies at lake expose selves to kayakers

Dispatches: There was a little too much frivolity at Tallulah Falls Lake one day last month. Game wardens and Rabun County sheriff’s deputies caught the troublemakers who were allegedly doing their thing at the popular recreation spot in northeast Georgia. A report put out by state wildlife officials described those causing the stir as “four adults accused of exposing themselves to a group of kayakers. ... The four adults were swimming without clothing, drinking alcohol, and reportedly cursing at passersby. All four adults were charged with public indecency and transported to the Rabun County Detention Center.” . . . The Cop Shop dug into Telegraph archives and found a crime-related item from 1922 about the arrest of G.J. Flynn, manager of the C.D. Kenny Coffee Company in Macon. When cops pulled him over for speeding and having a loud muffler, Flynn reportedly sassed the officers who’d told him the muffler was keeping people awake. Flynn, the dispatch said, asked the cops if the muffler was also keeping them awake. . . . A sheriff’s deputy was sent to an apartment on Wesleyan Drive the other day where a downstairs tenant was feuding with an upstairs neighbor about, among other things, a dog that had relieved itself on an upstairs patio. Car tires were said to have been slashed.
