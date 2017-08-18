This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a woman held at gunpoint after changing her baby's diaper; the story of a woman who splashed a Bibb County sheriff's deputy with beer; and the tale of some revealing revelers at Tallulah Falls Lake. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a woman held at gunpoint after changing her baby's diaper; the story of a woman who splashed a Bibb County sheriff's deputy with beer; and the tale of some revealing revelers at Tallulah Falls Lake. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph
Cop Shop

Cop Shop

A blotter of police report oddities and curiosities in Middle Georgia.

Cop Shop Blog

Naked rowdies at lake expose selves to kayakers

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

August 18, 2017 1:00 AM

Dispatches: There was a little too much frivolity at Tallulah Falls Lake one day last month. Game wardens and Rabun County sheriff’s deputies caught the troublemakers who were allegedly doing their thing at the popular recreation spot in northeast Georgia. A report put out by state wildlife officials described those causing the stir as “four adults accused of exposing themselves to a group of kayakers. ... The four adults were swimming without clothing, drinking alcohol, and reportedly cursing at passersby. All four adults were charged with public indecency and transported to the Rabun County Detention Center.” . . . The Cop Shop dug into Telegraph archives and found a crime-related item from 1922 about the arrest of G.J. Flynn, manager of the C.D. Kenny Coffee Company in Macon. When cops pulled him over for speeding and having a loud muffler, Flynn reportedly sassed the officers who’d told him the muffler was keeping people awake. Flynn, the dispatch said, asked the cops if the muffler was also keeping them awake. . . . A sheriff’s deputy was sent to an apartment on Wesleyan Drive the other day where a downstairs tenant was feuding with an upstairs neighbor about, among other things, a dog that had relieved itself on an upstairs patio. Car tires were said to have been slashed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: A man walks into an IHOP in his boxer shorts ...

View More Video

About Cop Shop

@joekovacjr

A blog by The Telegraph's Joe Kovac Jr., who invites Middle Georgia law enforcement agencies to email word of strange crimes or situations to jkovac@macon.com.