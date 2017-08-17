This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a woman held at gunpoint after changing her baby's diaper; the story of a woman who splashed a Bibb County sheriff's deputy with beer; and the tale of some revealing revelers at Tallulah Falls Lake. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph
Cop Shop

A blotter of police report oddities and curiosities in Middle Georgia.

Cop Shop Blog

Husband-wife spat ends when woman’s beer splashes sheriff’s deputy

By Joe Kovac Jr.

August 17, 2017 1:00 AM

A south Macon woman and her husband were arguing late one night a few weeks back. A Bibb County sheriff’s report said the woman said her husband had been “calling her names.” She was talking so fast that a sheriff’s deputy who’d arrived to check on the disturbance couldn’t understand her. The woman, 47, and her husband, 63, were by then outside their house on St. Charles Place near Rocky Creek Road. It was going on midnight July 20. The husband said his wife, who’d apparently been drinking, had hurled a beer can that hit him in the face. While the husband was explaining this, the wife “butted in” and screamed cuss words “in her intoxicated state,” a sheriff’s report noted. The husband didn’t want to press charges. The deputy asked them to stay away from one another the rest of the night. That’s when, according to the deputy’s write-up, the wife “lost all control.” She “interrupted me as I spoke to her, grabbing a beer can, then smashing it on the ground.” The busted beer splashed the deputy. The woman’s “lack of control” and her “escalating intoxication” led to her arrest on a battery charge.

About Cop Shop

