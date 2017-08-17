Husband-wife spat ends when woman’s beer splashes sheriff’s deputy

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:13 Randy Toms says city has 'gained much ground' Pause 3:20 Patient labeled 'criminal trespasser' is being wrongfully evicted, lawyer argues 1:31 Clara, Snow Queen, Rat King highlight holiday favorite 1:01 Pedestrian hit by van in downtown Macon 2:12 Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 1:38 Michael Chigbu looking for improvement in 2017 2:01 Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon? 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall 2:31 'The dogs are eating me,' woman says in pit bull attack 1:40 Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a woman held at gunpoint after changing her baby's diaper; the story of a woman who splashed a Bibb County sheriff's deputy with beer; and the tale of some revealing revelers at Tallulah Falls Lake. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a woman held at gunpoint after changing her baby's diaper; the story of a woman who splashed a Bibb County sheriff's deputy with beer; and the tale of some revealing revelers at Tallulah Falls Lake. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph