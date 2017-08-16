It may be history’s first armed robbery involving a dirty diaper

There was an apparent emergency. A young woman’s little girl needed her diaper changed. The mother, 22, took the girl to her brother’s place because the mother kept extra diapers there. While the mom and daughter were at the brother’s apartment on Baxter Avenue, not far from Riverside Drive, someone knocked on the door. The sister opened the door to find a woman standing there. The brother “tried to hurry the woman away,” a Bibb County sheriff’s report of July 29 episode noted. Then the woman started cussing at the brother about “owing her $20 for having sex with him,” the report added. When the mother of the little girl went to leave, the angry woman pulled a gun on her, and a man with the angry woman snatched the mother’s car keys and took off in another car. The getaway car, the report added, may have had an Alabama tag.
