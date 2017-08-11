Suspicious meat salesman spotted in Macon neighborhood

Dispatches: A man on Moseley Dixon Road near Lake Tobesofkee in western Bibb County reported seeing someone suspicious there in mid-June. The suspicious person, described in a sheriff’s report as “a man” in an old Ford Taurus, may have broken into a house June 13. The man who lives there didn’t see the guy break in, but he said the day before the burglary at his neighbor’s house a guy in a Taurus had pulled up and asked someone if they wanted to buy some meat. The sheriff’s report said the person “declined to buy the meat.” ... The Cop Shop dug into Telegraph archives and found a crime-related item from 1922 about the arrest of G.J. Flynn, manager of the C.D. Kenny Coffee Co. in Macon. When cops pulled him over for speeding and having a loud muffler, Flynn reportedly sassed the officers who’d told him the muffler was keeping people awake. Flynn, the Telegraph dispatch said, asked the cops if the muffler was also keeping them awake. The officers didn’t much care for that and locked him up. ... A sheriff’s deputy was sent to an apartment on Wesleyan Drive the other day. A downstairs tenant was feuding with an upstairs neighbor about, among other things, a dog that had relieved itself on an upstairs patio. Car tires were said to have been slashed in the aftermath.
