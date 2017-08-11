Suspicious meat salesman spotted in Macon neighborhood

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:58 Cop Shop Podcast: Woman in car caper has been jailed 51 times Pause 1:30 Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 0:32 Macon baseball team owner describes what fans can expect in inaugural season 2:53 Brother of alleged killer calls 911 2:01 Jason Aldean performs "When She Says Baby" in Macon 2:37 Kirby Smart on concerns with secondary 2:17 Macon man sentenced to 35 years in prison for sheriff's office clerk death 1:20 This park could get a new look 3:07 New company to invest $400 million, create 200 jobs 0:28 Southern edge of eclipse path could be off by the length of a football field or up to a half-mile Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a woman caught messing with a man's car battery on Buena Vista Avenue; the story of a man who said he was on his way to work at McDonald's when he was robbed; and the tale of a mysterious meat man in a Ford Taurus. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

