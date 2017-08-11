This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a woman caught messing with a man's car battery on Buena Vista Avenue; the story of a man who said he was on his way to work at McDonald's when he was robbed; and the tale of a mysterious meat man in a Ford Taurus. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a woman caught messing with a man's car battery on Buena Vista Avenue; the story of a man who said he was on his way to work at McDonald's when he was robbed; and the tale of a mysterious meat man in a Ford Taurus. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph
Cop Shop

Cop Shop

A blotter of police report oddities and curiosities in Middle Georgia.

Cop Shop Blog

Suspicious meat salesman spotted in Macon neighborhood

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

August 11, 2017 1:00 AM

Dispatches: A man on Moseley Dixon Road near Lake Tobesofkee in western Bibb County reported seeing someone suspicious there in mid-June. The suspicious person, described in a sheriff’s report as “a man” in an old Ford Taurus, may have broken into a house June 13. The man who lives there didn’t see the guy break in, but he said the day before the burglary at his neighbor’s house a guy in a Taurus had pulled up and asked someone if they wanted to buy some meat. The sheriff’s report said the person “declined to buy the meat.” ... The Cop Shop dug into Telegraph archives and found a crime-related item from 1922 about the arrest of G.J. Flynn, manager of the C.D. Kenny Coffee Co. in Macon. When cops pulled him over for speeding and having a loud muffler, Flynn reportedly sassed the officers who’d told him the muffler was keeping people awake. Flynn, the Telegraph dispatch said, asked the cops if the muffler was also keeping them awake. The officers didn’t much care for that and locked him up. ... A sheriff’s deputy was sent to an apartment on Wesleyan Drive the other day. A downstairs tenant was feuding with an upstairs neighbor about, among other things, a dog that had relieved itself on an upstairs patio. Car tires were said to have been slashed in the aftermath.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: A man walks into an IHOP in his boxer shorts ...

View More Video

About Cop Shop

@joekovacjr

A blog by The Telegraph's Joe Kovac Jr., who invites Middle Georgia law enforcement agencies to email word of strange crimes or situations to jkovac@macon.com.