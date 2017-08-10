Man says he was robbed on his way to work at McDonald’s, but his story doesn’t add up

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:26 Teens charged in killing of 18-year-old Sam Poss in court Pause 1:26 Bruce calls his Veterans team a work in progress 2:01 Jason Aldean performs "When She Says Baby" in Macon 2:53 Brother of alleged killer calls 911 1:16 New company announces it's making a $400 million investment in Macon 2:17 Macon man sentenced to 35 years in prison for sheriff's office clerk death 1:16 How serious does Jacob Eason take football? Kirby Smart answers 3:58 Cop Shop Podcast: Woman in car caper has been jailed 51 times 2:31 'The dogs are eating me,' woman says in pit bull attack 0:55 Theft suspects abandon car on I-475 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a woman caught messing with a man's car battery on Buena Vista Avenue; the story of a man who said he was on his way to work at McDonald's when he was robbed; and the tale of a mysterious meat man in a Ford Taurus. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

