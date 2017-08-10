This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a woman caught messing with a man's car battery on Buena Vista Avenue; the story of a man who said he was on his way to work at McDonald's when he was robbed; and the tale of a mysterious meat man in a Ford Taurus. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph
Cop Shop

Cop Shop

A blotter of police report oddities and curiosities in Middle Georgia.

Cop Shop Blog

Man says he was robbed on his way to work at McDonald’s, but his story doesn’t add up

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

August 10, 2017 1:00 AM

The man’s story wasn’t adding up. It was getting late the night of July 25 and the man had just reported being robbed at gunpoint along Napier Avenue in Macon. He said two guys came “out of nowhere,” but his account of the holdup wasn’t believable, a Bibb County sheriff’s report said. The man, 23, had for some reason stopped at a yield sign. He couldn’t explain why he was in the area. He said he was headed to work at McDonald’s, but instead of a uniform he had on sweatpants with a marijuana emblem on them. When he “realized that we did not believe his story, he decided to let us know that he made this story up so he could have an alibi where he was so his girlfriend wouldn’t know where he was.” And where was that? At another woman’s house, the report said. The man was charged with falsely reporting a crime.

  Comments  

