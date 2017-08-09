Woman jailed after telling cop to quit wasting taxpayer money

Early one morning a few of weeks ago, a south Macon man was awakened by a phone call. A neighbor was on the line saying someone was in the man’s yard on Buena Vista Avenue looking under the hood of his car. The man, 20, went out and found a woman standing beside a tree. Nearby, the hood of his 2003 Mercury was open. The car’s battery had been unhooked from its cables. The woman began walking away, but then returned and re-attached the cables, a Bibb County sheriff’s report of the July 20 incident said. The woman, who is 46 and well known to cops on the city’s south side along Houston Avenue below Rocky Creek Road, later told sheriff’s deputies she had happened by the young man’s house. She said she was “just being a nice person” by reconnecting the car’s battery, the incident report noted. A deputy asked how, if the woman were merely passing by in the predawn darkness, she knew the battery wasn’t hooked up. She again said she was just being friendly, the report said. “I told her that she wasn’t making any sense,” a deputy’s account of the encounter noted. “She replied that she didn’t do anything and that I needed to spend my time doing my job instead of wasting taxpayer money.” The woman was jailed on an entering-auto charge. It was her 51st trip to the county lockup since 2002.
