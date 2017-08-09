Woman jailed after telling cop to quit wasting taxpayer money

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:55 Theft suspects abandon car on I-475 Pause 2:37 Kirby Smart on concerns with secondary 2:53 Brother of alleged killer calls 911 1:11 Annual garbage bill is unfair, Macon official says 1:28 "Wow," says man who watched tornado cross in front of car 0:11 Deer fight in front of wildlife officers' trail camera 2:13 Inexperienced Mary Persons team tries to keep success going 2:06 Mountain lion stares down SLO County hikers in frightening encounter in the Sierra 1:16 How serious does Jacob Eason take football? Kirby Smart answers 1:53 Jacob Eason reveals lessons learned after first season Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a woman caught messing with a man's car battery on Buena Vista Avenue; the story of a man who said he was on his way to work at McDonald's when he was robbed; and the tale of a mysterious meat man in a Ford Taurus. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.

