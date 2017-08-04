This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about the once-popular crime known as chicken thievery; the story of a man said to blow all his money on beer; and the tale of a wallet that went missing in the sugar aisle at Kroger. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph
She left her wallet in the sugar aisle at Kroger. The result was not so sweet

By Joe Kovac Jr.

August 04, 2017 1:00 AM

Dispatches: A woman shopping at the Kroger on North Avenue in east Macon a few weeks back put her wallet down in the sugar aisle and forgot it. When she realized she had left it and went to retrieve it, the wallet was gone. Surveillance footage showed two other women grabbing the wallet off the shelf and stealing it. . . . A sheriff’s report about a Samsung Galaxy S8 cellphone being stolen from the Boost Mobile store on Rocky Creek Road in south Macon last month described the suspect as part of “a group of approximately 5 males dressed like females, one wearing a blonde wig.”

