She left her wallet in the sugar aisle at Kroger. The result was not so sweet

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:34 Expectations are high, as usual, at Peach County Pause 1:54 Ground breaking held for new senior center 2:53 Brother of alleged killer calls 911 1:20 'I've been fighting him for 40 years,' reverand says of Trump 2:35 Man sentenced to prison on carjacking, gang charges 2:42 Missing boy found dead in Lake Tobesofkee 1:50 Javon Wims talks leadership entering senior season 3:56 Cop Shop Podcast: A man walks into an IHOP in his boxer shorts ... 4:42 Cop Shop Podcast: Tales of meth and strawberry lemonades 4:57 Cop Shop Podcast: Shoe attack in Macon park Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about the once-popular crime known as chicken thievery; the story of a man said to blow all his money on beer; and the tale of a wallet that went missing in the sugar aisle at Kroger. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about the once-popular crime known as chicken thievery; the story of a man said to blow all his money on beer; and the tale of a wallet that went missing in the sugar aisle at Kroger. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph