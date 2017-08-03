Man accuses friend of stealing cash, but friend says man blew it on beer

A man who lives in south Macon said some acquaintances of his, a boyfriend and girlfriend in their early 20s, told him they would take him shopping July 15 so he could buy some clothes. A Bibb County sheriff’s report said the man, 55, later told a deputy that they went to Macon Mall, where he bought an $80 hat, two T-shirts and, later, a meal at Captain D’s. He claimed the pair then scammed him out of $280. The boyfriend later told the deputy that, yes, he and his girlfriend had gone to the mall with the older man. The boyfriend said he often ran errands for the man and that while they were at Dry Falls Outfitters the man wanted a straw hat. The couple, the report said, told him it was too expensive, but the man insisted, saying, “I’m a grown-ass man and I can buy what the hell I want!” So he did. The boyfriend said the man bought them lunch. When the deputy asked the boyfriend about the man’s missing $280, the boyfriend said the man “blows his money daily buying 8-10 tall cans of beer … and never remembers what happened to his money.” No charges were filed, the deputy’s write-up said, due to “conflicting stories.”
