Man accuses friend of stealing cash, but friend says man blew it on beer

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about the once-popular crime known as chicken thievery; the story of a man said to blow all his money on beer; and the tale of a wallet that went missing in the sugar aisle at Kroger. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.

