Poultry thieves were once ‘star’ criminals in a sometimes-deadly game of chicken

Chicken thievery was once a thriving criminal endeavor in these parts. Plenty of folks raised chickens, even people in town. Some of the folks who didn’t sometimes turned to pilfering poultry. In the late 1800s and early 1900s, accounts of their fowl forays were frequently noted in newspaper write-ups. Among them: “Motorcycle Cop Kills Marauder of Hen Coop,” “Cops Capture Bold, Bad Chicken Thief,” “Wife Is Mistaken For Chicken Thief.” The undertaking was treacherous work. Sometimes the thieves, caught in the act, were shot. In those days The Telegraph was rife with write-ups of such incidents, and here at the Cop Shop we occasionally tap into the annals of unlawfulness to apprise readers of illegalities of the past. More than a few of the chicken-stealing culprits at the time were described as “notorious.” At least one, according to a front-page headline, was a “Star Chicken Thief.” In the summer of 1920, that star, Richard Jackson, was declared by the cops as “Bibb County’s cleverest chicken thief.” One day that July, Jackson set his sights on a chicken house. The house, on Arch Street in downtown Macon, belonged to one H.D. Paul, who, upon spotting Jackson, opened fire. Jackson sprang over a fence to get away but was shot and killed. A sheriff’s deputy at the scene later told a reporter that Jackson had a thing for chickens. “He just had a mania for lifting them off the roost,” the deputy said. “What he couldn’t eat he would sell or give away.”
Comments