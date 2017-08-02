Poultry thieves were once ‘star’ criminals in a sometimes-deadly game of chicken

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:56 Cop Shop Podcast: A man walks into an IHOP in his boxer shorts ... Pause 4:42 Cop Shop Podcast: Tales of meth and strawberry lemonades 4:57 Cop Shop Podcast: Shoe attack in Macon park 4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup 10:55 Crime Patrol: Cruising south Macon for drunks, drugs and trouble 3:23 Crime Patrol: Bibb sheriff's deputy patrols north Macon and Unionville 2:45 Risper says his family is a football family 1:07 "It was crazy," said witness to Lake Wildwood crash 11:50 Kirby Smart on Georgia's second preseason practice 4:39 Cop Shop Podcast: Chicken thieves once ruled roost Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about the once-popular crime known as chicken thievery; the story of a man said to blow all his money on beer; and the tale of a wallet that went missing in the sugar aisle at Kroger. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about the once-popular crime known as chicken thievery; the story of a man said to blow all his money on beer; and the tale of a wallet that went missing in the sugar aisle at Kroger. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph