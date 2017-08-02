This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about the once-popular crime known as chicken thievery; the story of a man said to blow all his money on beer; and the tale of a wallet that went missing in the sugar aisle at Kroger. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about the once-popular crime known as chicken thievery; the story of a man said to blow all his money on beer; and the tale of a wallet that went missing in the sugar aisle at Kroger. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph
Cop Shop

Cop Shop

A blotter of police report oddities and curiosities in Middle Georgia.

Cop Shop Blog

Poultry thieves were once ‘star’ criminals in a sometimes-deadly game of chicken

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

August 02, 2017 1:00 AM

Chicken thievery was once a thriving criminal endeavor in these parts. Plenty of folks raised chickens, even people in town. Some of the folks who didn’t sometimes turned to pilfering poultry. In the late 1800s and early 1900s, accounts of their fowl forays were frequently noted in newspaper write-ups. Among them: “Motorcycle Cop Kills Marauder of Hen Coop,” “Cops Capture Bold, Bad Chicken Thief,” “Wife Is Mistaken For Chicken Thief.” The undertaking was treacherous work. Sometimes the thieves, caught in the act, were shot. In those days The Telegraph was rife with write-ups of such incidents, and here at the Cop Shop we occasionally tap into the annals of unlawfulness to apprise readers of illegalities of the past. More than a few of the chicken-stealing culprits at the time were described as “notorious.” At least one, according to a front-page headline, was a “Star Chicken Thief.” In the summer of 1920, that star, Richard Jackson, was declared by the cops as “Bibb County’s cleverest chicken thief.” One day that July, Jackson set his sights on a chicken house. The house, on Arch Street in downtown Macon, belonged to one H.D. Paul, who, upon spotting Jackson, opened fire. Jackson sprang over a fence to get away but was shot and killed. A sheriff’s deputy at the scene later told a reporter that Jackson had a thing for chickens. “He just had a mania for lifting them off the roost,” the deputy said. “What he couldn’t eat he would sell or give away.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: A man walks into an IHOP in his boxer shorts ...

View More Video

About Cop Shop

@joekovacjr

A blog by The Telegraph's Joe Kovac Jr., who invites Middle Georgia law enforcement agencies to email word of strange crimes or situations to jkovac@macon.com.