His wife had a headache. Then he went off on a medic who came to help

Dispatches: An ambulance was dispatched to a house on Putnam Street in south Macon on July 12. A woman there had a headache. When the ambulance got there, the woman’s husband said, “What took you so damn long?” and reportedly yelled, cussed and used his chest to bump one of the paramedics. The husband, 43, told the paramedics to leave, which they did. They called the cops on the husband, who was taken to jail on a battery charge. . . . A Bibb sheriff’s deputy sent to a shots-fired call on Bonnie Avenue in southwest Macon the afternoon of July 8 talked to a woman there. The woman said a bullet had struck her house. When the deputy asked her how many gunshots she had heard, the woman said, “A heap.” . . . The Cop Shop dug into The Telegraph archives and found a naked burglar. Well, the story of one. “Naked Burglar Is Captured,” the headline from December 1919 declared. The four-sentence item goes on to mention the arrest of one George Jones, who was caught while “stripped naked and concealed in a pile of sweaters” in the middle of the night at E. Gordon’s dry goods store on Poplar Street. “When he struck a match to select his wardrobe,” the news brief said, “Patrolman J.L. Henderson saw him through a window and made the arrest.”
