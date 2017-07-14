This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a report of man at an IHOP in nothing but his boxer shorts; a brawl between parents over a basketball goal; and the always amusing "Dispat Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph
Cop Shop

A blotter of police report oddities and curiosities in Middle Georgia.

Cop Shop Blog

July 14, 2017 4:00 AM

Man who’d been drinking tells cops he’s a grown man; pigs reported on loose in Macon

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

Dispatches: A man’s breath reeked of alcohol when a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy was called to the man’s house on Spikes Street in Macon the morning of June 7. The deputy’s report about the encounter there south of Eisenhower Parkway and east of Broadway said the man, who had been arguing with his son, informed the deputy that “he was 67 years old and could drink if he chose to.” He was cited for being disorderly when he kept talking over the deputy, the report said. . . . A woman was house sitting at her boyfriend’s place on McDonald Avenue in Macon while he was out of town in late June. She reported that someone broke in one day and, among other items, stole a gift set of Johnny Walker Black whisky. . . . Overheard on the Bibb sheriff’s radio the other day: “Check for a 10-11. … Caller advised two pigs running in the street.”

  Comments  

Cop Shop Podcast: A man walks into an IHOP in his boxer shorts ...

