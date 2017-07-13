He ended up at IHOP in the middle of the night — in his boxer shorts

According to a near-naked man’s version of events, some guys forced him to disrobe in a motel parking lot. The episode unfolded in the wee hours of June 29. Sometime before 2 a.m., a 49-year-old Macon man dropped by a friend’s room at the Budgetel Inn & Suites near Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard. The friend gave him $40. He then accompanied the friend to a nearby motel so she could use that establishment’s free Wi-Fi. After a trip to Kroger, they returned to the Budgetel on Holiday Drive. It was there, the man later told the police, that two men — one with a pistol — forced him to, as a Bibb County sheriff’s report put it, empty his pockets, take off his clothes and start walking. The man did as he was told, stripping down to his boxer shorts. He then walked a block or so to the IHOP on Tom Hill where someone called the cops.
