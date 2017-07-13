This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a report of man at an IHOP in nothing but his boxer shorts; a brawl between parents over a basketball goal; and the always amusing "Dispat Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph
Cop Shop

A blotter of police report oddities and curiosities in Middle Georgia.

Cop Shop Blog

July 13, 2017 6:00 AM

He ended up at IHOP in the middle of the night — in his boxer shorts

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

According to a near-naked man’s version of events, some guys forced him to disrobe in a motel parking lot. The episode unfolded in the wee hours of June 29. Sometime before 2 a.m., a 49-year-old Macon man dropped by a friend’s room at the Budgetel Inn & Suites near Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard. The friend gave him $40. He then accompanied the friend to a nearby motel so she could use that establishment’s free Wi-Fi. After a trip to Kroger, they returned to the Budgetel on Holiday Drive. It was there, the man later told the police, that two men — one with a pistol — forced him to, as a Bibb County sheriff’s report put it, empty his pockets, take off his clothes and start walking. The man did as he was told, stripping down to his boxer shorts. He then walked a block or so to the IHOP on Tom Hill where someone called the cops.

About Cop Shop

@joekovacjr

A blog by The Telegraph's Joe Kovac Jr., who invites Middle Georgia law enforcement agencies to email word of strange crimes or situations to jkovac@macon.com.