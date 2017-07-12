Family’s basketball goal vanishes. Dad goes looking for it and ends up in jail.

Folks will fight about anything. No news flash there. Regular readers of the Cop Shop know it all too well. An altercation in a south Macon neighborhood a couple of months back served as another example of how just about anything can send fists flailing. Warranted or not. In late May on Grenada Terrace, a family’s portable basketball goal was stolen. The goal — or one similar to it — was soon spotted at another house not far away on Flamingo Drive, east of Houston Avenue. The father at the house where the goal was stolen confronted some kids playing on the goal in question. When he did, a Bibb County sheriff’s report said, “the children began to tear up the goal.” Then the children’s parents walked over and insisted they’d bought the goal. One of those parents, the husband, 40, was reportedly assaulted by the father trying to track down the missing goal. But the latter fellow, 29, said, no, that “words were passed” and he was attacked first. The deputy explained to the father searching for the missing hoop that without proof or “some form of serial number” he could not accuse the children on Flamingo of stealing it. The two men who fought were charged with disorderly conduct. The father who’d gone hunting the goal was jailed. Not because of the tussle, but because there was a warrant out for him regarding an alleged parole violation.
Comments