This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a report of man with a gun at a Macon motel -- but all the cops found was meth; an irate Wendy's patron; and the always amusing "Dispatche Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a report of man with a gun at a Macon motel -- but all the cops found was meth; an irate Wendy's patron; and the always amusing "Dispatche Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph
Cop Shop

Cop Shop

A blotter of police report oddities and curiosities in Middle Georgia.

Cop Shop Blog

July 06, 2017 7:15 AM

She ordered two strawberry lemonades at Wendy’s — and went nuts when she got just one

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

A woman in a Mercedes sedan wheeled up to the drive-thru window at Wendy’s on Zebulon Road near Interstate 475 in northwest Macon the afternoon of June 21. It wasn’t long before the woman “became extremely disorderly,” according to a Bibb County sheriff’s report. The write-up went on to say that the woman “became irate when her order was not right.” The woman said she had ordered two strawberry lemonades and that she was given only one. A young woman who works at the drive-up window corrected the mistake and handed the customer another strawberry lemonade. “When she did,” the sheriff’s report added, “the female began taking the lid off the drink and stated, ‘If you (expletives) don’t want to do your jobs right then you better look for a new job.’” That’s when the customer flung the drink through the drive-up window and onto the Wendy’s employee. The customer drove off.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

About Cop Shop

@joekovacjr

A blog by The Telegraph's Joe Kovac Jr., who invites Middle Georgia law enforcement agencies to email word of strange crimes or situations to jkovac@macon.com.