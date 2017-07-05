Man seen waving pistol at Macon motel and ‘talking about killing a dog’

Someone at the Palm Tree Extended Stay motel on Riverside Drive in Macon reported an unusual sight the afternoon of June 24. A man in red shorts was seen “waving a gun and talking about killing a dog,” according to a Bibb County sheriff’s report. A sheriff’s deputy found the man in Room 174. The guy wasn’t carrying a gun then, but there was a clip for a handgun in his pocket along with a pipe for smoking drugs. The man, 31, said he had just done some meth. He was sitting on a pack of Newport cigarettes with suspected crystal meth tucked inside. The report doesn’t mention why he might have told of killing a dog. On the way to jail after his arrest on drug possession charges, the guy reportedly did speak to the deputy about the hidden meth. “If I had known it was there,” he said, “I would have smoked it.” Later on at the county lockup, the man, referring to the street name for meth, was said to have told the deputy, “Everyone knows I smoke ice, but that’s not my ice.”
