He said all he drank was Kool-Aid, but he was charged with DUI

The other night in downtown Macon, a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy noticed a green Ford Expedition stopped in the middle of the intersection at First and Poplar streets. According to the deputy’s write-up of the 1 a.m. encounter on May 14, the deputy pulled up and, while speaking to the driver, smelled alcohol coming from inside the SUV. The deputy asked the driver how much he’d had to drink. The driver, a 44-year-old man, said he “had some Kool-Aid.” The driver agreed to some sobriety tests, but when it came time for the one-legged stand he said his feet were hurting. His blood-alcohol level in a breath test registered 0.11, a little over the legal limit. “I confronted him about his drinking. He told me had had Kool-Aid,” the deputy’s report noted, “and a 16-ounce Icehouse beer.” The guy was jailed on a DUI charge.
