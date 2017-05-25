He said all he drank was Kool-Aid, but he was charged with DUI

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:07 Cop Shop Podcast: Man bothers dog, goes to jail Pause 4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup 4:18 Cop Shop Podcast: She didn't know the guy in her bed 2:23 Federal warrants served on 20 in Baldwin County 0:44 Thomas, Mercer offense get off to strong start 1:14 Lawyer for man accused of rape says his client can't prove his innocence 0:57 Firefighter killed battling fire arrives home in Montezuma 1:33 Escorting a fallen firefighter 0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes items about an allegedly drunk guy hassling a dog and being unruly outside the Rookery; a man who said all he drank was Kool-Aid going to jail for DUI; and the always amusing sounds of things overheard on our police scanner. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

