This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes items about an allegedly drunk guy hassling a dog and being unruly outside the Rookery; a man who said all he drank was Kool-Aid going to jail for DUI; and the always amusing sounds of things overheard on our police scanner. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph
This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes items about an allegedly drunk guy hassling a dog and being unruly outside the Rookery; a man who said all he drank was Kool-Aid going to jail for DUI; and the always amusing sounds of things overheard on our police scanner. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph
Cop Shop

Cop Shop

A blotter of police report oddities and curiosities in Middle Georgia.

Cop Shop Blog

May 25, 2017 8:00 AM

He said all he drank was Kool-Aid, but he was charged with DUI

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

The other night in downtown Macon, a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy noticed a green Ford Expedition stopped in the middle of the intersection at First and Poplar streets. According to the deputy’s write-up of the 1 a.m. encounter on May 14, the deputy pulled up and, while speaking to the driver, smelled alcohol coming from inside the SUV. The deputy asked the driver how much he’d had to drink. The driver, a 44-year-old man, said he “had some Kool-Aid.” The driver agreed to some sobriety tests, but when it came time for the one-legged stand he said his feet were hurting. His blood-alcohol level in a breath test registered 0.11, a little over the legal limit. “I confronted him about his drinking. He told me had had Kool-Aid,” the deputy’s report noted, “and a 16-ounce Icehouse beer.” The guy was jailed on a DUI charge.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup

View More Video

About Cop Shop

@joekovacjr

A blog by The Telegraph's Joe Kovac Jr., who invites Middle Georgia law enforcement agencies to email word of strange crimes or situations to jkovac@macon.com.

Editor's Choice Videos