He was ‘belligerent’ to a dog, and then he was taken to jail

On a recent afternoon on Cherry Street, a guy who was reportedly drunk was causing what is commonly mentioned in police reports as “a disturbance,” a catchall for rowdiness, troublemaking and general commotion-causing. A man who works at the Rookery restaurant between Second and Third streets told a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy that the ruckus-raiser had ducked into an alley headed toward Poplar Street there in downtown Macon. The suspect — bald, shirtless and wearing forest-green shorts — had, according to the deputy’s report, been asked to vamoose from the Rookery because he was outside bothering customers and “antagonizing” one of them by “being belligerent” to that patron’s dog. Over on Poplar, the deputy spotted a fellow matching the annoying guy’s description. The fellow was doing pushups. The deputy circled the block and then pulled up just as the guy, cussing and yelling, was about to fight another man. “I smelled a strong odor of alcohol permeating from his body,” the deputy’s write-up said of the agitator, “and his speech was slurred.” The suspect, 40, was taken to jail on public drunkenness and disorderly conduct charges.
