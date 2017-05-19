Art ‘heist’ at Macon motel; teen says men spoke of Satan as they beat him

Dispatches: An 18-year-old said some guys beat him up at the corner of Holts Lane and Vineville Avenue in Macon on April 19. The teen wasn’t sure who the guys were, a Bibb County sheriff’s report said. The guys, the victim went on to claim, mentioned something about Satan. The report indicated the teen may have medical problems. . . . Overheard on Bibb sheriff’s radio the afternoon of May 8 by Telegraph crime reporter Laura Corley: “Complainant advised someone was spitting on him. Standby for backup.” . . . At the Econo Lodge on Holiday Drive North in Macon on May 6, the inn’s owner reported the theft of a painting from one of the rooms. A sheriff’s report about the matter doesn’t describe the artwork, but said it was worth about $100. Two women staying there had been seen walking outside and putting the painting into a Jeep. As she was being arrested, one of the women, the one who owned the Jeep, asked a sheriff’s deputy if the charges would be dropped if her friend returned the painting. “I advised her that I was uncertain,” the deputy’s write-up said.
