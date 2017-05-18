Mother grabs metal bar, son wields picture frame in family spat about … socks

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:18 Cop Shop Podcast: Man dumps vinegar on woman Pause 4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup 1:27 Houston takes time to get loose, shines in Game 2 4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen' 0:51 Surveillance video from 2015 Club Status shooting 0:43 Grand jury indicts Ryan Duke in Tara Grinstead killing 0:37 Penney's store to open large appliance showroom 3:01 'You don't come down from Atlanta with guns laying tarp out to torture people to let 'em walk away' 0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes items about a boyfriend-girlfriend clash over money; a domestic dispute about socks that ends with a shattered window; and the always amusing sounds of things overheard on our police scanner. jkovac@macon.com

This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes items about a boyfriend-girlfriend clash over money; a domestic dispute about socks that ends with a shattered window; and the always amusing sounds of things overheard on our police scanner. jkovac@macon.com