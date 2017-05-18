Mother grabs metal bar, son wields picture frame in family spat about … socks

“I ain’t do nothing,” the young man said, raising his hands when a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy ordered him to stop. There had been a fight between a mother and her son on Adams Avenue, just east of Pio Nono Avenue in Macon’s Unionville neighborhood. The 7 a.m. ruckus happened on May 9. A deputy caught up with a fleeing suspect west of Pio Nono near Cedar Avenue. The deputy drew his Taser and the young man, a 19-year-old, surrendered. The deputy drove him back to Adams Avenue, where the teen’s mother was. “Look, I ain’t gonna lie to you,” the teen said, according to the deputy’s write-up, adding that his mother had been armed with a door-brace bar. “I ran because she wants me locked up. I really ain’t do nothing. She hit me first and she was swinging that bar at me. ... And check this out, man. All this was over some socks. Some (expletive) socks, man.” The deputy’s report, though it didn’t note what exactly about the socks caused such a stir, did mention that the young man said “he and his mother do not get along.” The mother, 44, said the fuss was, in fact, about some socks, and that, yes, she had grabbed the door-brace bar — but only because her son had grabbed a picture frame “as a weapon.” The report went on to say that the fight spilled outside and that the bar, as it was snatched from the mother’s grip, shattered the back window of her Honda CRV. No charges were filed because, as the report put it, the mother and son “determined that the window getting broken was an accident.”
