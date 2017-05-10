Man nabbed at Macon’s Five Star dealership says it was a ‘test drive,’ not car theft

An apparent car-theft caper played out one afternoon at the Five Star auto dealership on Riverside Drive in north Macon. A man, a woman and a child wheeled up to the lot in a Honda, got out and began walking around, looking at cars. The man, 31, kept getting into and out of a Dodge Challenger. “After looking at the vehicle for some time,” a Bibb County sheriff’s report of the March 1 incident noted, the guy went in and spoke to a salesman. Meanwhile, the woman and child left. The man walked over by the service bays and, according to an eyewitness, he hopped into a 2014 Chrysler 200 that had the keys in it and took off up the road. Less than an hour later, while a sheriff’s deputy was at the lot investigating the matter, the guy returned in the Chrysler and got out. When the deputy handcuffed him, the man kept insisting, “They let me drive it, they let me drive it,” the report noted. He was arrested on a car-theft charge. When he was locked up at the county jail, the report went on, he “started slamming his head on the wall.”
