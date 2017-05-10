Man nabbed at Macon’s Five Star dealership says it was a ‘test drive,’ not car theft

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:41 Title game at Mercer excites FPD players Pause 0:39 Bibb superintendent staying on until 2021 0:46 "She was family," friend of homicide victim said. 0:41 Scenes from Monroe County search for missing woman 3:26 Helicopter, cadaver dogs used in Monroe County search for missing woman 3:10 Crest Lawn to remain a funeral home with new owner 5:04 Body of missing woman found in Monroe County 3:43 Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' 1:01 Life obstacle leads man to new career field 0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes items about an alleged car theft at a Five Star auto lot; an accused shoplifter with a cold Bud Light in his purse; and the always popular sounds of things overheard on our police scanner. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph