‘I coulda killed you,’ Bud Light-stealing suspect tells cops who found beer in purse

Late one night in mid-April at the Marathon gas mart on Walnut Street in downtown Macon, a man dressed as woman was said to have gone in and hidden a 24-ounce Bud Light in a purse. The suspect, 62, who reportedly walked out without paying for the $3 beer, was described as a tall person wearing a wig and an orange tank top. A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy noticed the suspect minutes later at the corner of Third and Cherry streets. The deputy searched the suspect’s purse and, according to an incident report, found a 24-ounce beer, “unopened and still cold like it had just been taken out of a cooler.” It turned out, the suspect was wanted in connection with another shoplifting case and that the suspect had “at least four theft-by-shoplifting convictions in the past three years.” After being taken to jail, the accused thief “became irate,” the report said, and told deputies, “I coulda killed you. … I shoulda killed you. … I wish I could kill you.”
