‘I coulda killed you,’ Bud Light-stealing suspect tells cops who found beer in purse

This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes items about an alleged car theft at a Five Star auto lot; an accused shoplifter with a cold Bud Light in his purse; and the always popular sounds of things overheard on our police scanner. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph