Assault with a blouse: Garment flies, cops called as dispute unfolds at Macon laundry

Dispatches: On a recent morning at Gem Cleaners & Laundry on Vineville Avenue in Macon, a 34-year-old woman who works there reported that a man who works there had been bullying her for months. The police were called after the pair “got into a verbal altercation,” a Bibb County sheriff’s report of the May 3 incident noted. The spat was about why the man, 33, “didn’t complete his work duties.” The report went on to say that after the shouting match, the man threw some pants at the woman’s face. When a sheriff’s deputy spoke to the man about the episode, the guy said “he threw a blouse at her, not pants.” He was jailed on an assault charge. . . . The other day, a woman who lives on Mount Pleasant Church Road in southwestern Bibb County called the cops and said that while she was sleeping, she thinks someone snuck into her yard and stole something. Trouble was, she wasn’t sure what was missing. . . . Overheard on Bibb sheriff’s radio May 1: “Female complainant advised there’s a male subject in her bed and she doesn’t know who he is.”
