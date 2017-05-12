Assault with a blouse: Garment flies, cops called as dispute unfolds at Macon laundry

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup Pause 4:18 Cop Shop Podcast: She didn't know the guy in her bed 3:44 Solar power farm in Taylor County 3:27 'I hate being looked at as a murderer,' says man sentenced in vigilante killing 0:38 Single car accident snarls interstate traffic in Byron 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall 3:44 Solar Power farm in Taylor County 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver 1:41 Title game at Mercer excites FPD players 0:32 Search for gunman leads to lockdown at elementary school Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes items about an alleged car theft at a Five Star auto lot; an accused shoplifter with a cold Bud Light in his purse; and the always popular sounds of things overheard on our police scanner. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph