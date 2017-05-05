They wouldn’t give her money back, so she reportedly flooded the motel

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 31:50 'Murder at Great Waters' Podcast, Part 2 Pause 2:11 2017 National Day of Prayer event in Warner Robins draws a crowd 26:48 'Murder at Great Waters' Podcast, Part 1 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver 1:01 Life obstacle leads man to new career field 0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry 0:55 "We still have things to work on, but we played good." 4:52 Bibb zoning board denies permit for medical waste facility 3:43 Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' 3:58 Massiveness of search for remains of Tara Grinstead shown in number of vehicles Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes items about a man who allegedly struck a teen with a dog leash; a dinnertime disturbance caused when a guy who'd apparently been drinking refused to wait for everyone to arrive for the meal before he dug into the home-cooked supper at his mother's house; and the always popular sounds of things overheard on our police scanner. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph