They wouldn’t give her money back, so she reportedly flooded the motel

Dispatches: She wanted a refund, but was told no way. About 2 o’clock on the afternoon of April 19, a 19-year-old Macon woman checked into Room 320 at the Bridgeview Inn and Suites on Harrison Road. A motel clerk later told a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy that several hours after that, the woman returned to the front desk asking for her money back. But by then it was already dark out. A short time later, about 11 p.m., guests in Room 220, the room below the young woman’s, went to the front desk and said there was water pouring into their room from the ceiling. The clerk raced to the young woman’s room. She was gone, but the place was flooded. The room’s sink was running full blast and a towel was stuffed in the drain. . . . Overheard on Bibb sheriff’s radio April 24, a dispatcher informing a patrol officer about a call regarding “a 9-year-old who is out of control.” . . . A 63-year-old man claims he was held up by armed men who wanted his Rolex watch outside a bar in downtown Macon the night of April 19. He reported the incident the next day, after being treated at a hospital for a blow to the forehead. According to a sheriff’s report, he informed a deputy that doctors told him “something was found loose in his brain.”
