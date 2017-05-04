They said he smashed his mom’s dishes and ran from the law. Then he slipped up.

A curious episode played out the evening of April 23 on Forest Lake Drive South in north Macon. There was an argument about what time a woman’s 42-year-old son could eat dinner. The woman told a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy that her son “became irate after she confronted him about eating before all family members” arrived, an incident report noted. The woman said her son slung cookware off the stove, broke the dishes and spilled food all over the floor. The son was gone when the deputy got there. A couple of hours later, another deputy answered a call there involving the same man, who was said to be drunk and disorderly. The deputy saw the son leaning against a tree in front of the house. The man darted toward the backyard, where he dove behind an old sofa and didn’t move. The deputy, according to an incident report, easily spotted the guy. “You know I can see you, right?” the deputy said. The guy tried to stand up but lost his balance and fell over. The man’s brother told the deputy that “every weekend his brother gets drunk and attempts to destroy (the) house, and he is tired of it.” When the drunken suspect scrambled away from the deputy and ran, he didn’t get far. “He fled to the side of the house and fell in the mud,” the report said. When the fellow tried to wriggle away again, the deputy subdued him with a stun gun. The guy was jailed, charged with disorderly conduct.
Comments