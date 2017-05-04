They said he smashed his mom’s dishes and ran from the law. Then he slipped up.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 5:06 Cop Shop Podcast: Officer finds wanted man -- in man cave Pause 2:26 Gaming machine company to forfeit $1.6 milion in racketeering lawsuit settlement 1:06 Stickup was no hoax, Macon hotel owner learns 4:52 Bibb zoning board denies permit for medical waste facility 0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry 0:58 ACE to use bond proceeds for building improvements 0:55 "We still have things to work on, but we played good." 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver 1:26 Sheriff's accused killers in court as jurors watch video of fatal chase 4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes items about a man who allegedly struck a teen with a dog leash; a dinnertime disturbance caused when a guy who'd apparently been drinking refused to wait for everyone to arrive for the meal before he dug into the home-cooked supper at his mother's house; and the always popular sounds of things overheard on our police scanner. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph