May 03, 2017 7:00 AM

Cop infiltrates man cave, gets his man after teen reports dog-leash assault

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

About noon on April 23, a 17-year-old boy called the police and said an older guy he knows had, as a Bibb County sheriff’s report put it, “struck him with a dog leash.” The teen wasn’t seriously hurt. The incident reportedly happened at a house between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road in west Macon. The 31-year-old man accused of hitting the teen was apparently angry because the teen hadn’t fed his dogs. The teen told the deputy that the man who had hit him “has a ‘man cave’,” the deputy’s write-up noted, “into which he oft retires and does not allow anyone in.” The deputy went to the house and, in a matter of minutes, was let inside, where he found the man “in the aforementioned ‘man cave’.” He was jailed after it turned out he was wanted in Bibb and Monroe counties for other alleged crimes.

Editor's Choice Videos