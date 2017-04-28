It was not so smart of him to tell a cop that he was on his way to smoke crack

Dispatches: Something a 49-year-old man told the police in the wee hours of April 17 probably wasn’t the smartest thing to say. The guy was walking near the corner of Second and Mulberry streets in downtown Macon about 1:30 a.m. When a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy encountered the guy, who was suspected of trying to take another man’s car, the guy, according to the deputy’s report, said he was just “hanging out” and “going to have fun and do some cocaine and crack cocaine.” He was arrested when he turned out to be wanted in connection with some other alleged crimes. . . . A woman who was reportedly seen stuffing new clothes into her pants at Chichesters, a shop on Vineville Avenue in midtown Macon on April 12, was told to stop. She did and promptly took off in a black Nissan Altima that, in the center of its hood according to a sheriff’s report, had “a large bird dropping.” . . . Overheard on Bibb sheriff’s radio the afternoon of April 15, a ranger at Lake Tobesofkee: “I got a complaint over at the duck pond.” . . . Earlier the same day, a dispatcher was heard telling a sheriff’s deputy about a domestic disturbance in which a man had called in and “advised that a female cut up all his clothes.”
Comments