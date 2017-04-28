It was not so smart of him to tell a cop that he was on his way to smoke crack

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup Pause 6:08 Cop Shop Podcast: The case of the golden $40,000 suitcase 1:30 "I'm just puzzled," says neighbor of slain woman and her killer 1:27 Pianist says he plays outdoors rain or shine. 1:27 Travel stop offers something for every traveler 4:52 Bibb zoning board denies permit for medical waste facility 3:24 Elderly couple beaten; Neighbor talks about what she witnessed 1:02 Suspect shot after SWAT standoff 0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes items about a man who claimed his ex-girlfriend stole his motorcycle helmet from a bar; an apparent sock thief pitching a fit; and the always popular sounds of things overheard on our police scanner. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph