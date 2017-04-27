Cop Shop

A blotter of police report oddities and curiosities in Middle Georgia.

April 27, 2017 7:00 AM

He wanted his wife to look the other way while he shoplifted. She didn’t.

By Joe Kovac Jr.

She said her husband got mad when they were at a store one day last month and she told him it probably wasn’t a good idea for him to steal some socks. According to a Bibb County sheriff’s report of the March 18 incident, which didn’t mention the store they were in, the wife, 28, left the store when her husband, upset, told her, “Let me do my thing.” The wife said she went home and that her husband, 24, later returned to their northeast Macon apartment in a rage. He flipped a couch over, dumped trash in the kitchen and, the report noted, “put potato chips all over the bathroom floor.” He was jailed on a charge of criminal trespass for allegedly damaging the apartment.

Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup

