Suspected toilet paper thief drives off in PT Cruiser — but doesn’t get away

Dispatches: Be the suspect a notorious bank robber or a run-of-the-mill shoplifter, catching crooks often enough relies on what cops refer to as “good police work.” Even when the loot is nothing more than a pilfered pack of Angel Soft toilet paper. That was the case last month when a manager at the Family Dollar on Shurling Drive in east Macon saw a guy hide toilet paper under his jacket and slip out without paying. The manager told a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy that the suspect drove away in a purple PT Cruiser. A few days later, the deputy spotted the car, pulled it over and locked the guy up on a theft charge. . . . A crowd had gathered at a March 30 fray outside an apartment complex on Walker Street in west Macon. An unruly man was flailing his arms and cussing. He spit on a woman holding a cooking pot, a sheriff’s report said. The woman threw the pot at him. . . . A recent domestic clash at a house on Bayswater Road off Shurling Drive in east Macon involved a 17-year-old girl and her 55-year-old father. The girl, according to a sheriff’s report, had cussed at her mother, smashed dinner plates against a wall and was, in essence, “destroying the house.” She was angry, the report added, because, as she put it, her “good for nothin’” father had not paid the electric bill.
