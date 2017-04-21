Suspected toilet paper thief drives off in PT Cruiser — but doesn’t get away

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:58 Tires roll in at a fast clip at Houston's tire amnesty event Pause 0:42 Man wounded in shootout in South Macon 3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera 4:52 Bibb zoning board denies permit for medical waste facility 1:09 Bibb team going to world Robotics competition 3:43 Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' 0:29 Jay Towns pleads not guilty 1:59 GBI: Possible history of disputes led to fatal shooting 0:35 The Thirsty Beaver isn't going anywhere 1:21 Home school students have classes at Go Fish Georgia Education Center in Perry Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes items about a guy who supposedly went to the bathroom in his pants when a cop encountered him along Interstate 75; a dog stolen from a Kroger parking lot; and a toilet paper thief. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph