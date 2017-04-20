She went into Kroger, and when she came out someone had stolen her dog

On a recent Thursday night sometime after 9 o’clock, an east Macon woman called the police to the Kroger on North Avenue near Interstate 16. The woman had gone into the supermarket to shop, but when she returned to her car, someone had stolen something: her dog, Franny. According to a Bibb County sheriff’s report of the April 6 episode, Franny, “a black, long-hair Chihuahua mix,” was the only thing missing. Her car had not been “rummaged through,” the report noted. The woman, 33, told a sheriff’s deputy that she had gone back into the store and viewed surveillance footage and, though it was blurry, she could see a car pull up beside hers. Someone from that car stepped out and went into hers. The woman posted pictures of the missing pooch on Facebook. In a message, she wrote: “Some individuals stole my dog from my car while I was shopping. … (Surveillance images) are poor quality but they show a car pulling up and opening my doors and doing whatever for two minutes. Then they pull off. Please share my post with my furbaby’s pic.”
