Florida-bound Canadian had beer (or two) too many as he, um, whizzed through Georgia

He was from western Canada, on his way to Florida. But one evening last month, his trip took an interesting detour north of Macon. He ended up in jail. His black Ford Mustang was parked and blocking an Interstate 75 on-ramp at Rumble Road. The man, a country music fan who according to his Facebook page had recently passed through Nashville, was asleep in the driver’s seat. A deputy U.S. marshal noticed him there about 7 p.m. on March 29. The marshal stopped to check on the guy but couldn’t rouse him. Soon enough, Monroe County sheriff’s deputy Michael McEachern pulled up and tried his luck waking the fellow. After several tries, the guy came to and stepped out of the car. McEachern asked the man for his driver’s license and learned that he was from British Columbia. The deputy, in his write-up of the encounter that was first reported in the Monroe County Reporter newspaper, noticed that the man was “trying to hold himself … from falling over,” and that his breath smelled of alcohol. The man, 45, said he’d had “a couple of beers,” the deputy’s write-up noted, adding that while the guy was standing there something odd happened. “A liquid substance was flowing from inside his shorts … onto the ground.” The substance? Urine. Or, as the report put it, “suspected” urine. The man was charged with drunken driving.